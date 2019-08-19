Tana Mongeau References Bella Thorne & Jake Paul in Ariana Grande ‘Thank U, Next’ Parody

Mongeau sang fans a song on her Instagram story, seemingly reacting to a tweet that her 'husband' was seen with his ex.

YouTuber and social media star Tana Mongeau took to her Instagram story Sunday to sing about her current and past romances. This is following reports that Mongeau’s current romantic interest, Jake Paul, was spotted at a Panera with his ex-girlfriend.

Channeling her best Ariana Grande, who dropped breakup anthem “Thank U, Next” last year as the lead single from her album of the same name, Mongeau sang about the trials and tribulations of her often complicated romantic life.

“Thought I’d end up with Bella,” Mongeau sang to her Instagram followers about her past fling with Bella Thorne, returning to Grande’s lyrics to remind fans that the pairing “wasn’t a match.”

Mongeau had what she described as an open relationship with actress and singer Bella Thorne for about a year and a half. Mongeau and the former Disney star parted ways in February, per Billboard, though that hasn’t stopped the former couple from sparring on social media ever since.

While at the time of their breakup Mongeau tweeted that Thorne had forever changed her life, the two seemed to beef on Twitter in July when Thorne took to the social media platform to let followers know that her ex-girlfriend had “broke girl code.” This prompted a seemingly confused Mongeau to respond with several question marks, per Business Insider.

“Wrote some songs about Hunter,” Mongeau sang. “Now I listen and laugh”

But Mongeau seemed to call out her alleged husband Jake Paul in the next line.

“Even actually got married,” Mongeau claimed. “And for Jake I’m so thankful. Except when he goes out to lunch with his ex, and I find out on Twitter.”

In the original song, Grande sang about past romances with ex-boyfriends Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, former finance and SNL actor Pete Davidson, and late rapper boyfriend Mac Miller.

dreams do come true, kids. never stop fighting for what u want. THANKS DADDY @jakepaul 😉 😉 😉 😉 pic.twitter.com/UdyO9wu4yY — Tana Paul (@tanamongeau) June 23, 2019

Mongeau claimed to marry current love interest, controversial YouTuber Jake Paul, last month but didn’t actually tie the knot, according to Business Insider, though the influencer duo did drop around $500,000 on a ceremony in Las Vegas.

Per Business Insider, Paul was spotted dining with his former love interest Erika Costell at a Panera. Though, as Business Insider noted, Paul previously claimed that his relationship with Costell had been staged.

Meanwhile in her Instagram ditty, YouTube star Mongeau, who has some 1.7 million followers on Twitter, where her name is “Tana Paul,” said she found out about Paul’s Panera meetup with Costell on Twitter.

Mongeau made headlines last year for “TanaCon,” a convention with fans that ended in disaster. Some even compared it to the ill-fated Fyre Music Festival, per a report from The Verge.