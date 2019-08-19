‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Pert Booty In Impossibly Tight Leggings

Yanet Garcia has been dubbed as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” and she has millions of social media fans who have no doubt this moniker is absolutely accurate. To prove the point, Garcia posted a new snapshot to her Instagram page on Monday morning and it is driving her followers wild.

This new photo was taken by photographer Dievko, who is based where Yanet lives in Monterrey, Mexico. The photographer’s Instagram page recently posted some other shots of Garcia and these are sizzling-hot looks of the bombshell as well.

The 28-year-old presenter, actress, model, and social media influencer has been featured in Maxim Mexico and several other publications. Over the past few months, she has been heavily promoting her role in the film Bellezonism.

In fact, it looks as if the caption for this latest post of Garcia’s is hyping that this week, the movie becomes available via Amazon Prime in Spain and Mexico. It seems that the movie should become available via Amazon Prime for those in the United States and a number of other areas within a few weeks.

As for the photo itself, Garcia looks stunning as she plays with her long, dark hair and gives off a come-hither vibe. Yanet’s lips are slightly parted and she is wearing a heavy makeup look that pairs beautifully with her bold workout gear. She is wearing a black-and-white crop top along with insanely tight black workout leggings.

Garcia’s bold look alone drew in plenty of her fans, but it’s the fact that the shot perfectly captures Yanet’s infamous booty that seems to be setting Instagram on fire. Yanet regularly shares tips and videos showing her intense workout routine and her efforts have clearly paid off by the looks of this sultry photo.

The Maxim Mexico beauty has 11 million followers on Instagram and this snapshot showcasing Yanet’s curvy backside instantly went viral. Within just three hours, it already had nearly 250,000 likes. In addition to that, about 900 comments were added with fans praising both Garcia’s sexy look as well as her movie news.

What comes next for this Maxim Mexico bombshell? She is still working her daytime weather reporting gig, but she seems to be a sizzling-hot commodity at this point who has plenty of additional projects on the horizon.

Yanet Garcia rarely lets much time pass between her sexy, revealing Instagram posts and fans will be breathlessly waiting to see what comes next. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” isn’t shy about flaunting her insane figure and her fans don’t want her to stop anytime soon.