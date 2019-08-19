Ballerina ‘Sports Illustrated’ Model JooJoo Hwang Shuts Down Instagram In Dazzling Blue Bikini

JooJoo Hwang is getting noticed. The Korean model has been featured by Sports Illustrated as part of the magazine’s Swim Search 17 sweep. JooJoo appeared on the magazine’s Instagram account today, with fans getting an official introduction to the brunette beauty.

JooJoo’s photo showed her against a white wall as she posed for the camera in a tiny bikini. The dazzling blue two-piece wasn’t the raciest number, but it was doing plenty in terms of showcasing this model’s sensational physique. JooJoo’s slim waist and flat stomach were on show, with fans also seeing the star’s sexy cleavage, sculpted shoulders, and all-around lean body. JooJoo proved to be a natural beauty, wearing what seemed to be very little makeup, although some highlighter and eyeshadow appeared to be accentuating her attractive features. Her long brown hair was loose around her shoulders and her discreet ring and necklace accessories were low-frills.

A caption accompanying the image gave JooJoo the chance to speak for herself. The model mentioned her birth country of Korea alongside the nation’s “conservative” attitudes. JooJoo wrote that Asia isn’t massively into women flaunting their bodies in the way that’s popular in the U.S., although she seemed to suggest that the East’s views have only given her more impetus to pursue her career as a swimwear model. JooJoo closed her caption with empowering words.

JooJoo’s photo seems to have had an effect on Instagram. It had racked up over 2,050 likes within just 50 minutes of going live. Fan comments definitely seemed to suggest that this girl will go far.

JooJoo is a ballerina. The model’s love of the classical dance world shows on her personal Instagram account, where videos of JooJoo prove that she’s a dedicated dancer. The model may share her own dancing moments, but she also appears to worship the ballet world’s famous faces. A photo of Russian ballerina Diana Vishneva is on JooJoo’s feed, as is a Degas painting of ballerinas in a studio.

JooJoo’s feed also includes her love of healthy living. Foodie snaps show the model enjoying balanced meals, with her grocery shopping trips also chronicled. Unsurprisingly, JooJoo is seen perusing fresh and healthy produce.

Loading...

JooJoo has 24,500 Instagram followers, and she does appear to be following some modeling heavyweights. JooJoo follows Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and supermodel Kendall Jenner, plus modeling faces Emily Ratajkowski and Gisele Bundchen. Sports Illustrated model Olivia Culpo is also followed.

Fans wishing to see more of JooJoo should give her Instagram a follow.