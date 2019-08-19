Ashley Graham Rocks Her Ample Cleavage In St. Barths Bikini Beach Shot, Caresses Growing Baby Bump

Ashley Graham has never been afraid to tell and show it like it is.

For instance, this past week, she made it clear she is pregnant for the first time by appearing on social media. The top model seemed thrilled to share this happy news last Wednesday in an Instagram video in which she starred with her happy and handsome husband.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Life is about to get even better.”

Since her surprise announcement, Ashley has been taking it easy in the French West Indies. She’s been lying in the sun while enjoying Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, an extraordinary St. Barth outpost Conde Nast Traveler called “the best resort in the Caribbean.”

So what can be better than that?

If you’re Ashley, the answer would likely be taking a nap in these rarified surroundings.

In her latest Instagram video on August 19, the ambassador for the real beauty movement proved she did just that while rocking a skimpy black bikini highlighting her busty bosom with its impressive cleavage and her growing baby bump.

“You are ROCKIN that bikini momma!!!!????????” said one Ashley admirer.

“Awwwww Mommy & baby sleeping. Girl naps are a necessity! Trust & believe. Just wait till you fall asleep right at the dinner table after eating. LoL,” shared another follower.

“This baby will have the most beautiful and empowerng mother,” promised yet another following.

Meanwhile, another one quipped, “My kid is 4 and I still nap when she does.”

The confident 31-year-old doesn’t feel the need to hide her body, no matter what condition she’s in, as shown and talked about by The Inquisitr on August 18.

Besides being naked in a superior snap taken of Ashley’s undressed body and posted on the social media platform on Sunday, Ashley Graham has made no attempt to cover her stretch marks, either.

In fact, the top model often shares her actual nude body in images that have not been retouched in any way. Obviously, the popular social media personality is happy to be seen for being authentic in every way possible.

“I’m using my body to let other women know that imperfections are OK. That cellulite, rolls, curves, all of it, things that jiggle that shouldn’t be jiggling, it’s OK,” Ashley Graham reported to Glamour four years ago when talking about body inspiration.

No doubt this curvy model is a role model for anyone who isn’t perfect. And, when you think about, who is perfect? By the way, that remark is rhetorical.