Kevin Smith To Helm Netflix He-Man Reboot, Planned Anime Series Titled ‘Masters Of The Universe: Revelation’

Director Kevin Smith, known for being the creative force behind movies like Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, announced at Sunday’s annual Power-Con convention that he’s helming a He-Man reboot for Netflix. Variety reports that the new series is an anime called Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which is set in the Mattel-toy-inspired world. It reportedly picks up from some of the storylines left unresolved in the classic 80’s show.

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith said. “In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor!”

“Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

The show will be animated by Powerhouse Animation, which created the animated Netflix series Castlevania, a dark medieval fantasy based on the gothic horror video game series. The show was critically well-received and received praise for its animation.

“Masters of the Universe has been a cultural phenomenon for generations, inspiring fans to discover their own power within,” said executive producer Rob David, the vice president of Mattel TV and author of He-Man: the Eternity War. He says he believes Smith is the perfect person to expand the series for fans of the franchise that are eager to see where the story takes the beloved characters.

Kevin Smith Announces Anime ‘He-Man’ Series for Netflix https://t.co/6OQKrGAaEv — Variety (@Variety) August 18, 2019

Per Uproxx, He-Man began as a jacked, sword-wielding action figure. Eventually, he made it to the big screen thanks to the production company Golan-Globus, which was behind Masters of the Universe. Despite many attempts to bring He-Man back to the big screen following his original stint, all of them were in vain – until Smith’s recent announcement.

Loading...

Until then, Smith’s upcoming movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, is set to hit theaters October 15 in the United States. Men’s Health reports that after Smith’s heart attack on February 25, 2018, and before subsequent surgery — which had a 20 percent success rate — the only thing he regretted was not making Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Comicbook.com reports that the reboot follows Jay and Silent Bob on a journey across the country to stop a Hollywood reboot of an old movie based on them. Along with Jason Mewes and Smith, other regulars are returning to the film including Jason Lee, Jason Biggs, Justin Long, Shannon Elizabeth, James Van Der Beek, Tommy Chong, and Brian Quinn.

The film also stars Method Man, Redman, Joe Manganiello, David Dastmalchian, Craig Robinson, Chris Hemsworth, and Fred Armisen.