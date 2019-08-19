Unknown ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swim Search Model Salina Jade Eats Instagram Alive In Tiny Red Bikini

Sports Illustrated may have delivered the likes of Olivia Culpo and legend Christie Brinkley, but the famous faces all started out as unknown. The magazine is known for scouring the internet for its new faces – they don’t call it a “search” for nothing.

Earlier today, Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit updated its Instagram account to introduce Salina Jade: The model appears to be competing in the magazine’s current sweep. Salina was featured with a sizzling photo, a short introduction, and a reminder that fresh talent on Instagram is alive and well.

The photo showed Salina shot against a white wall. The model was nothing short of wowing as she flaunted her sizzling curves in a tiny red bikini made of stretch fabrics. The two-piece was ticking major boxes for showcasing Salina’s sensational body, with fans seeing the star’s toned and trim legs, plus her curvy hips, flat stomach, and super-sexy cleavage. Selena was snapped in full-frontal positioning, with arms placed above her head accentuating her slender frame. The blonde struck a forthright pose as she gazed directly into the camera, delivering natural beauty, a piercing gaze, and a fresh-faced glow.

Salina’s accompanying words seemed to suggest that she’s ready to face competition. The model acknowledged that entering the competition was a tall order, but she appeared willing to keep going for something she believes in.

When it comes to Instagram’s swimwear faces, Salina definitely falls under the unknown umbrella. The model has just over 6,000 followers. Her bio announces her American citizenship, plus her New York City base. Of course, a mention of her competing in Sports Illustrated’s Swim Search has been made.

Salina’s account may showcase her bikini-ready body, but the feed isn’t exclusive to seeing this stunner rock swimwear. Last month, Salina updated her account from Spain. Photos showed the model looking gorgeous in a black crop top and loose yellow skirt as she enjoyed the side-street feel in a small town.

Travel seems to be a big deal for this rising star. The model has updated her Instagram from Europe, plus Malibu, California. Likewise logged via geotags has been a vacation to Aruba, with Salina seen sizzling on the island’s sands. Salina has also traveled to London, U.K., with a cute photo of herself by one of the British capital’s iconic red telephone boxes.

Salina does appear to have her eye on Hollywood, though. Her Instagram account follows Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, plus actress Kate Upton. Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is also followed.