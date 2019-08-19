Cardi B Wears Bejeweled Pasties & Breaks Internet With NSFW Post

Cardi B got her fans revved up on Monday morning when she shared a NSFW snap in which she wore pasties and a corset along with a pair of black panties under a fishnet skirt. Cardi wore a full face of makeup and wore her long hair parted down. She accessorized the look with a pair of diamond studded earrings and diamond bracelets on each wrist. Her signature long nails were painted a neon yellow. Cardi’s curves were on display in the sultry snap as she looked at something behind the camera.

The snap appeared to be a promotional photo for the upcoming film Hustlers, in which she plays a character by the name of Diamonds. Looking to be taken from inside a strip club, the rapper stood next to a pole bathed in pink and purple hues with a purple wall studded with pink lights behind her.

Cardi’s 49.4 million fans loved the snap. Within an hour of going live, the post raked in over 1 million likes and almost 10,000 comments.

“Damn girl lookin good,” one fan told the rapper.

“I need this exact outfit. Pasties and all for my future hubby,” another fan joked.

One follower even told the rapper that she was going to get an Oscar for her role in the film.

Many of Cardi’s fans said they could not wait to see the movie, which is slated to hit theaters September 13.

Hustlers covers a group of strippers, who are hit by hard times during the financial crisis that occurred in the late 2000s. Led by a single mother, played by singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, the women decide to steal from and hustle the wealthy men who were responsible for the crisis. The story is based on a journalist’s coverage of the women’s experiences, according to Screen Rant.

Cardi opened up about her life when she was a stripper in an interview with GQ magazine. She said that she received butt implants because she noticed that strippers with bigger booties were making more than she was.

She began sharing photos of her new and improved body on Instagram and soon became popular. In 2015, she landed a role on the reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York. She became the breakout star of the series, which helped her land her first record deal with Atlantic Records in late 2016.

The rest, as they say, is history.

