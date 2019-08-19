Khloe Kardashian Slays In Tiny Bikini While Playing In The Sand With Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian is slaying all of her bikini looks while vacationing with her sister, Kim Kardashian, and family friend Lala Anthony.

On Monday, Khloe took to her Instagram Story to share a brand new photo of herself sporting a skimpy bikini as she played with her daughter, True Thompson.

In the snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a tiny light blue bikini. Khloe’s swimwear boasted a classic triangle top, which flaunted her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, and impressive rock hard abs. Khloe’s skimpy bottoms also left little to the imagination and showcased her long, lean legs.

The single mom accessorized her beach look by sporting a pair of large hoop earrings, a gold chain around her neck, and a sunhat, which kept her long, blonde hair hidden.

Khloe also rocked a minimal makeup look in the snap, which included pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and a nude lip.

Khloe sat on the beach as she buried her daughter, True, in the sand. The mother and daughter looked at each other lovingly in the photo as Khloe smiled at her baby girl.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous blue sky complete with fluffy clouds could be seen, as well as a stunning ocean scene.

Khloe’s vacation with Kim and Lala comes as her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, also takes a lavish vacation with her closest friends, sans Jordyn Woods, whom she had a falling out with earlier this year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn allegedly cheated with Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. The incident caused Khloe and Tristan to split, and created huge rift between Jordyn and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Loading...

Since that time, Kylie and Jordyn have been disconnected, but sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe would understand if Kylie wanted to rekindle her friendship with Jordyn.

“Khloe would be understanding if Kylie and Jordyn repaired their friendship due to how kind and open hearted Kylie is, however, she of course prefers to not be involved in it as she’s choosing to keep her distance from Jordyn and the Woods family,” an insider told the outlet.

“She was so hurt by that entire situation and is just finally feeling a bit more moved on from it. Khloe currently has no interest in forgiving Jordyn for what she did and has no interest in having her be a part of her life again,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Khloe by following her on Instagram.