Cristiano Ronaldo Admits Paying Rape Accuser A $375,000 Settlement, Her Lawyers Want Agreement Thrown Out

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted to paying off his rape accuser in a settlement made in 2010, a year after the alleged assault occurred, reported Daily Mail. In newly released legal documents, the settlement made to keep Ronaldo’s accuser from coming forward was upwards of $375,000.

American model Kathryn Mayorga brought assault charges against the Portuguese soccer star in August of 2018, claiming that he had raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. While the soccer player strongly negates these accusations, he publicly acknowledges giving her hush money to prevent the story from reaching the public.

While police launched an investigation into the accusations after Mayorga came forward, officials ultimately decided that there was not enough evidence to bring criminal charges against the 34-year-old.

In response to the court decision, the model decided to push forward with a civil lawsuit, which Ronaldo’s lawyers are currently attempting to get thrown out, citing the legal agreement she signed in 2010. The lawyers also claim that the statute of limitations has long expired.

Court documents filed by Ronaldo’s lawyers outline his case.

Cristiano #Ronaldo is accused of raping a woman in 2009. This woman, her name is Kathryn #Mayorga, now files a complaint against him https://t.co/hsAIUXEwkg pic.twitter.com/Mu4MHGwZRi — SportsGossip.com (@sportsgossip) September 28, 2018

“Mr. Ronaldo paid Plaintiff the sum of $375,000 and both parties agreed to be bound by explicit confidentiality and non-disparagement obligations.”

The soccer star, while acknowledging the pay-off, has also made sure to affirm that the agreement was not an admission of guilt, but a way to keep the accusations from reaching media outlets.

Mayorga’s lawyers are attempting to get the agreement thrown out and the case heard before a judge.

After the accusations broke in 2018, Ronaldo made a public statement attesting to his innocence.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything I am and believe in.”

Skeptics of Mayorga, including Ronaldo’s own mother Dolores, claim that the model willingly accompanied the soccer player to his hotel room intending to have sex. Dolores, who has total confidence in her son and his innocence, commented that Mayorga “didn’t go to his hotel room to play cards” and backs her son’s claims that the sex was consensual.

The civil lawsuit brought against Ronaldo has been moved to federal court, with Mayorga seeking more than $200,000 in damages.

When questioned as to why she waited so long to come forward and make formal accusations against Ronaldo, the model’s lawyers claimed that she was inspired by the #MeToo movement, and it wasn’t until other women began coming forward with their stories that she was able to gather the confidence to bring her own into the public eye.