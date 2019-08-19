La La Anthony Flaunts Insane Bikini Body During Bahamas Trip With Kim & Khloe Kardashian

La La Anthony just turned up the heat on her Instagram page with her latest post.

The TV personality shared a picture from her latest vacation, and she definitely did not disappoint her followers. In the sexy new snap, she is seen flaunting her insanely curvy body in a snakeskin-patterned bikini, which could barely contain her ample assets. The beige and brown two-piece also had some thin straps both on the top and bottoms, and it highlighted her tiny waist perfectly.

La La appeared to be having the time of her life as she closed her eyes and smiled broadly at the camera, while wrapping her arms around her stomach area. Her long dark locks were styled into a sleek low bun with a center part, and she completed the beach ensemble with some large hoop earrings. Her super long nails were painted in a nude color, matching her skimpy outfit. She donned very little makeup, allowing for her gorgeous facial features to fully shine.

The background of the photo also deserved credit, as the 36-year-old posed on a stunning tropical beach. Attentive fans will know that the snap was taken in the Bahamas, where she recently vacationed with pals Kim and Khloe Kardashian. The three friends have been sharing lots of pictures from their trip, which they labeled “the best” ever.

Kim quickly commented on the photo, writing, “Best Bahamas Trip!!!!” while Khloe agreed by saying, “You are so beautiful!!!! I love your smile!! The best mama and kiddos trip!!”

She also received positive comments from other famous friends — including model Winnie Harlow, fashion mogul (and one of Kylie Jenner’s best friends) Heather Sanders, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan makeup artist, Mary Phillips, who wrote, “You are so gorgeous Lala! That was the best trip.”

The actress is one of Kim’s oldest friends, so it’s no surprise that she joined the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars on their sun-soaked trip — especially now that she is going through a rough phase in her romantic life. As reported by E! News, La La is currently exploring her legal options in regards to her split from husband, Carmelo Anthony. La La and Carmelo also share a 12-year-old boy, Kiyan.

Loading...

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship. [They] will remain loving and committed parents to their son,” a source told the news outlet.