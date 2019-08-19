Khloe Kardashian Discusses Ex Tristan Thompson’s Infidelity On Latest Episode Of ‘Revenge Body’

Khloe Kardashian worked with two women on Sunday’s episode of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian whose reasons behind their weight gain hit close to home, reported Daily Mail. Terra and Alexandria had both experienced pregnancies and infidelity, two things that the famous socialite had also dealt with in her past.

While the two ladies were discussing their struggles that led them to overeat and stop taking care of themselves, the 35-year-old mom-of-one commented that she understood completely where they were coming from and knew from experience that infidelity “sucks.”

Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her while she was pregnant with her daughter, True, in the spring of 2018. She later found out that he had also kissed her sister Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, while Khloe was attempting to make things work with the NBA star.

The hardest part for Khloe was getting her pre-baby body back after giving birth while also trying to manage the emotional struggles that came with having been cheated on.

Health, confidence, and honesty: Three things @AshleyBorden is hoping her #RevengeBody warrior can achieve THIS Sunday, at 10|9c on E! ????https://t.co/7cLwAzVLKz — Revenge Body (@RevengeBody) August 16, 2019

The first woman to appear on the show, Terra, explained that her eating spiraled out of control after her mom died of a sudden heart attack and escalated further when she found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her when she was eight-months pregnant with her daughter — similar to Khloe’s story.

Despite the pain at having been cheating on, Terra felt conflicted towards her ex, Chad. She added that her self-confidence had also taken a huge hit and that while she may have had some self-confidence issues prior to these events, she had close to no confidence now.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star commiserated with Terra, sharing her feelings of being overwhelmed with losing the baby weight on top of the weight she had gained due to the other emotional difficulties she was facing.

Loading...

“When I just had the baby [True], I really thought, ‘Ok, I’m gonna give birth and I’m gonna be back, my body’s gonna be back.’ And then I felt really overwhelmed with, ‘How am I going to lose all this weight again, in my life?'”

The second woman that Khloe spoke with, Alexandria, experienced similar low self-esteem and self-confidence issues after her mother forced her to get an abortion when she was a teenager. The young woman also experienced infidelity when her boyfriend of four years admitted that he had been sleeping with another woman.

Fans can catch new episodes of the weight loss show on Sunday evenings on E!.