‘DWTS’ Spoilers Hint At Bombshell Casting, Fans Guess Kristin Chenoweth, Jessica Simpson & Solange Knowles

New Dancing with the Stars spoilers are prompting a fresh round of speculation among the show’s fans and people are getting excited about this one. The DWTS Instagram page has been doling out teasers for the past week or so and the latest hints suggest that this celebrity could be a huge “get” for the show.

The Season 28 Dancing with the Stars cast will be announced Wednesday morning via Good Morning America. Ahead of that, the show has been sharing enticing teaser posts via Instagram. The new post shared on Monday morning is prompting a lot of big guesses and it’ll be interesting to see who is associated with this spoiler post.

The new post teases that this person is a queen on stage. Hints within the setting posted suggest that this is someone who has a connection to Texas and perhaps is a Cancer in terms of astrological signs. There are makeup brushes, bottles of perfume, and lipsticks, along with a black rose, a little black purse, a sparkly dress, a microphone, and a long black jacket. In addition, a blue crab image appears on an iPad, which is the animal associated with Cancers.

This new post is generating an intense response already. Within the first 30 minutes since going live on the DWTS social media page, fans were digging and sharing their guesses.

A popular guess is that this could refer to Jessica Simpson. Jessica is originally from Texas and has certainly been a queen on the stage. She is a Cancer and has her own line of makeup brushes. Simpson has also had perfume scents created under her brand, as well as some handbags.

The black rose seems like a difficult hint to pin down in relation to Simpson, though. She has had some black rose products, like within her sleepwear and wallet lines, but that seems to be a bit of a stretch in this context.

Some Dancing with the Stars fans guessed that this could be Beyonce. While some of the clues fit, there’s really very little chance that Beyonce would agree to do DWTS. However, some people have guessed that these Instagram posts might be referring to her mother, Tina Knowles, or her sister, Solange Knowles.

Tina’s name was mentioned for the earlier Instagram post, and the family is originally from Texas. However, Tina’s astrological sign is not Cancer. Solange, however, is a Cancer.

Another popular guess has been that this could be referencing Alyssa Edwards. This performer, whose real name is Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, is a drag performer who starred in the docuseries Dancing Queen. This popular performer is a Texas native, but Edwards’s astrological sign doesn’t match the Cancer hint in the Instagram photo.

Kristin Chenoweth has been mentioned in a number of guesses, too. However, Chenoweth is originally from Oklahoma, not Texas, and she’s a Leo, not a Cancer. As one DWTS fan commented, it could be that the Texas and crab references should be construed in other ways.

“Kristin Chenoweth. She played Velma Von Tussle in Hairspray who sings ‘Miss Baltimore Crabs.’ Her show GCB was set in Texas. The pink glittery dress could be Glinda and the black rose Maleficent?”

Chenoweth played the characters of Glinda in the Broadway show Wicked and Maleficent in Disney’s Descendants movie series.

It’s entirely possible that this clue will end up referencing someone far less jaw-dropping. However, there have been some great guesses emerging already and Dancing with the Stars fans will be eager to see who syncs up with this teaser post when the Season 28 cast is revealed Wednesday morning.