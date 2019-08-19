Liam Hemsworth Is Reportedly ‘Seeking Comfort’ In Friend Isabel Lucas Amid Break-Up With Miley Cyrus

Liam has been reportedly hanging out with the blonde bombshell after his split with Miley.

Liam Hemsworth may be in the process of mending his heart after his public split with Miley Cyrus, reports the Daily Mail. According to a source, the 29-year-old has been spending time with his friend, Isabel Lucas, an Australian actress.

The insider revealed to Woman’s Day that Liam is devastated about his breakup and Miley’s subsequent PDA-packed rebound with reality television star Kaitlynn Carter. The source claimed the actor is visiting his brother Chris, at his family’s home in Byron Bay, to begin the healing process.

While in his hometown, Liam has been reportedly hanging out with Isabel.

“Liam’s in Byron staying with Chris. Isabel moves in the same social circles up there, and they’ve spent some time together,” said a different insider. “They’ve become quite good friends. She’s there to take his mind off things and she’s been an excellent person to turn to for advice…”

The source went on to say that Isabel is currently in Europe, but keeps in touch with Liam via text messages.

Other sources stated that Liam’s family is hopeful that he will begin a relationship with the gorgeous blonde.

“Liam’s parents would love to see him settle down with someone who’s more on the same page as him… Isabel ticks a lot of those boxes,” said an insider. “Chris would be thrilled if Liam dated someone as lovely as Isabel.”

According to People, Miley and Liam went their separate ways after only seven months of marriage. However, various sources asserted that the singer has been holding off in filing for a divorce, in hopes of a reconciliation. An insider explained that the couple is simply taking some time off from each other after an argument. The source noted that the pair have been on-again, off-again since they first got together 10 years ago. The source believed the couple has a good chance of making things work.

Fox News reported, however, the pair’s separation may be permanent. A source claimed that Liam is unhappy that his ex-wife flaunted her relationship with Kaitlynn.

Loading...

People noted Miley and Liam have been close to The Hills: New Beginnings star and her ex Brody Jenner for quite some time. Kaitlynn’s co-stars, Jason and Ashley Wahler, spoke to Access Hollywood about the alleged friendship.

“[Kaitlynn] and Miley and Liam and Brody would always hang out together,” said Ashley.

To see more of Liam, be sure to check out his upcoming movie, Killerman, set to release on August 30.