Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Belle Sizzles In Plunging Copper Swimsuit & Open Shirt At Italian Beach Club

Delilah Belle Hamlin has been heating up Instagram. The 21-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna has been racking up the followers on account of her beauty – the eldest child to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star isn’t just known for being the 56-year-old’s daughter. Delilah has a solid modeling career to her name, plus 1 million Instagram followers.

Delilah’s European vacation made The Inquisitr‘s headlines on Sunday as the blonde rocked a sizzling gold bikini. It looks like Delilah has updated her account with a swimsuit photo since then.

Delilah posted a photo of herself shortly after her bikini moment, showing fans that she can rock any kind of swimwear. The star had been photographed in a different setting, with a geo-tag placing her at Eco del Mare Night & Day Beach Club near Italy’s Tellaro fishing village. The image definitely didn’t show a regular setting, though. Delilah had been photographed amid dramatic rocks and ocean waters, with an ocean-facing terrace reminding fans that this model travels in style.

Fans were likely honing in on the beauty taking up the photo’s foreground. Delilah was flaunting her curves in a stylish bathing suit in shades of deep copper, with a loose white linen shirt worn open over the one-piece. With a high-cut waist and a plunging neckline, the swimsuit flashed the star’s long and lean legs, plus her cleavage.

Delilah stuck a carefree pose as she leaned against the rocks and held one hand to her head.

Delilah’s beauty has attracted attention. The model was profiled by Elle before reaching the age of 20, with the magazine already chronicling the high-profile Dolce & Gabbana runway appearance made by Delilah. Speaking to the magazine, Delilah mentioned her secret trick to maintaining clear skin.

“I used to have literally the worst skin, so pimples give me anxiety. My mom always has clear skin, but if she does get a blemish, she will be like, ‘Get a cortisone shot!’ It’s actually a great treatment if you have a pimple. It takes the redness away so quick. It’s the best thing in the world for someone like me, who is obsessed with keeping my skin clear.”

“I didn’t have the best skin, so I would spend a lot of time trying to cover up my blemishes with so much makeup,” she added.

It looks like Delilah’s all-around beauty and fierce body have been noticed. Her swimsuit update racked up over 41,000 likes. Fans wishing to see more of Delilah should follow the star’s Instagram account.