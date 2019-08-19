Kate Upton Slams Victoria’s Secret, Celebrates Curves

On Sunday night, Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model Kate Upton appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During her appearance, the new mom discussed the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, which may not happen this year.

Upton briefly modeled for the lingerie brand, but she does not have much of anything nice to say about them at this point. A caller called in to ask the model what she thought about recent rumors that the Victoria’s Secret fashion show is canceled. Upton did not hold back in her response.

“You know what, we’re sick of seeing the same body type. You have to be body inclusive now. Every woman needs to be represented. Otherwise, it’s a snoozefest.”

Rapper 50 Cent, who was also a guest alongside Upton clapped, and the audience cheered as she gave her thoughts on the possible cancellation of the show. According to a People report, Victoria’s Secret Angel Shanina Shaik revealed that the lingerie fashion show, which has happened for the past 23 years, will not run this year.

“They’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show,” Shaik revealed.

Upton’s comments may be something that the people in charge of rebranding the iconic lingerie brand’s fashion show will take under consideration when reimagining how the show and the brand will look as the world heads into the 2020s and beyond.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Upton practiced what she preached about body positivity. She appeared entirely unretouched on the cover of Health Magazine. On the Cohen show, per a YouTube video, Upton said that choosing to pose so soon after giving birth without the help of filters and retouching was powerful, although difficult. She wanted to provide a realistic portrayal of what life is like after giving birth. She’s also been promoting the hashtag “share strong” recently.

Upton posted an image of herself alongside 50 Cent on her Instagram, and she received nearly 100,000 likes from her 6 million followers on the popular social media platform. On the show, the curvaceous model wore a stunning strapless black-and-white, polka-dot wraparound shirt that showcased her ample cleavage. A bright red lip and softly curled hair left Upton looking old school Hollywood glamourous as she smiled next to the rapper.

The 26-year-old model gave birth to her first child, whom she shares with Major League Baseball player Justin Verlander, last November. The couple named their daughter Genevieve, and Upton has continued to work after her postpartum recovery.