Donald Trump Says Google Should Be Sued Over Claims It ‘Manipulated’ Votes In 2016

'My victory was even bigger than thought,' Trump claimed, though many weren't sure what the president was talking about.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter late Monday morning to accuse Google of manipulating votes in the 2016 presidential election, which he won, suggesting it was an attempt to elect his rival, 2016 Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Wow, Report Just Out,” Trump said on Twitter. “Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought!”

The president seemed to link his claim to Judicial Watch, which according to its website is a conservative, nonpartisan organization that attempts to promote transparency in government. The nonprofit organization says it often uses Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests in order to achieve its goals, which it says are to “ensure that political and judicial officials do not abuse the powers entrusted to them by the American people.”

Even though the president tagged Judicial Watch in his tweet, the organization has not seemingly posted anything to its website or social media account that claims that the technology giant manipulated votes in the 2016 election, which saw the former reality television star ascend to the nation’s highest office.

Per conservative website PJ Media, some have speculated that Trump’s tweet about the report being “just out” was actually about a report released in 2017 from the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology. The report claimed that bias at Google could have caused former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to win the popular vote over Trump, who would win the Electoral College and be elected president.

According to 270 to Win, despite losing her bid for president, Hillary Clinton got about 3 million more votes nationwide than her Republican challenger did in the 2016 election.

#BREAKING: Trump alleges Google manipulated voters against him in 2016 https://t.co/6bc51gEJoZ pic.twitter.com/A5hMk3II3q — The Hill (@thehill) August 19, 2019

PJ Media also referenced a report from Project Veritas published last month, in which a whistleblower claimed that Google’s search results on its Google News feature were biased against the 45th president, as they featured news sources that often reported negatively about Trump.

But on Twitter, some still weren’t sure exactly what the president was talking about.

“He’s out of his mind,” one Twitter user said. “He is going to be so much worse over the next year, worse than anybody could’ve ever imagined.”

Others took to Twitter to call Trump’s claim the most “ludicrous” and “dangerous” he has made to date.

Despite winning the election, the president has a history of claiming that the 2016 election was rigged against his campaign. Following his win in November 2016, the president claimed that he would have actually won the popular vote against Clinton if it were not for what he called “illegal votes,” according to The Washington Post.