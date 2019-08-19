Amber Portwood & Andrew Glennon Reportedly Planning To Reconcile

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s relationship may not be over, despite the huge drama surrounding them at the moment.

According to E! News, Portwood was arrested for allegedly assaulting Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James. However, the Teen Mom OG star and her baby daddy reportedly want to reconcile.

“It would be inaccurate to say that Amber and Andrew have split. Because of the no-contact order, they haven’t even been able to have a conversation. Still, both are holding out a small bit of hope that they can reconcile and put this in the past,” an insider told the outlet.

According to People Magazine, Glennon called the police and told them that Portwood had swallowed a handful of pills, threatening to kill herself. She then allegedly pulled a weapon on her boyfriend while he was holding their child in his arms.

Following Portwood’s arrest, Glennon filed for sole custody of little James. Portwood has since been charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

“I need to do what’s right for James and I need to take the right steps for myself. The future’s unknown. All I know is what I need to do, like, right now, and that is to provide James with a safe, secure happy environment,” Glennon stated following the incident.

Things are obviously messy for Portwood and Glennon at the moment, but it seems that they are not completely ruling out getting back together.

However, Glennon did recently file a notice of intention to relocate from his residence in Indiana back to his home in Malibu, California.

Glennon had moved to Indiana to be with Portwood so that she could continue to live near her daughter Leah, whom she shares with her former boyfriend, Gary Shirley.

There is no word yet about whether or not Glennon is planning to take baby James with him when he moves back to California. However, if he and Portwood get back together, he may not relocate at all.

Currently, Portwood and James are no longer appearing on Teen Mom OG — another issue that could be resolved if the couple end up reconciling their differences.

On top of Portwood’s legal drama, the reality star took to social media a few days after her arrest to share a cryptic message about being unfaithful, making fans wonder if Glennon may have cheated on his baby mama.

Fans can see more of Amber Portwood by following her on Instagram.