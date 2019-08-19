Catelynn Lowell’s Video Of 5-Month-Old Baby Vaeda Smiling In The Bath Melts Instagram’s Heart

Catelynn Lowell’s little girl Vaeda Luma is melting hearts. The Teen Mom OG star’s baby has reached the 5-month mark, with Catelynn herself taking to social media to show just how beautifully Vaeda is progressing. Saturday saw Catelynn post an adorable video of Vaeda during bathtime, with fans appearing to have melted at the footage.

Catelynn’s video showed Vaeda filmed in a baby-appropriate bath setting. This happy munchkin was seen lying back in a baby tub in blue and green, with a cushioned headpiece holding her head. The baby equipment appeared to have been strapped into 27-year-old Catelynn’s home bath.

Fans heard water splashing and Catelynn talking to Vaeda.

“Yeah…what you doing? You love baths?” Catelynn said in a sweet voice.

Indeed, it did seem that this baby was enjoying her cleansing moment. Vaeda was seen smiling in a huge grin as her mother spoke to her, although no sound came from her mouth. Nonetheless, the facial expression was adorable, with Vaeda’s chubby cheeks and happy-looking eyes proving just how cute she looks.

Catelynn herself took to her caption to suggest that her baby adores the routine. It looks like the star’s fans agreed.

“Happy girl,” one fan wrote.

“She’s so so cute!” another added.

“That smile!” one fan exclaimed.

Catelynn’s update proved immensely popular, racking up over 474,000 views. A celebrity like from Teen Mom OG co-star Cheyenne Floyd came in, with new Teen Mom OG face Mackenzie Mckee commenting on the video with three alien emoji.

Catelynn and husband Tyler Baltierra welcomed baby Vaeda earlier this year. The pregnancy was a difficult one for Catelynn, as viewers of the MTV franchise are likely aware. Tyler admitted that he needed time away from the marriage, with a brief separation seeing Catelynn rocking her bump alone. Footage showed Catelynn crying as she sat outside the family home and realized that Tyler wouldn’t be by her side.

More recently, Catelynn has expressed concern over the abortion thoughts she had during the brief separation. The star was fearful that her baby might somehow have known what was going on while in the womb.

Things seem to have worked out for Tyler and Catelynn since Vaeda’s arrival, although Catelynn has made headlines of late – specifically for her relationship. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Catelynn took to social media with what appeared to be a divorce announcement. Fortunately, the link in Catelynn’s bio proved little more than a magazine article showcasing the couple’s timeline. The post has since been deleted.

Vaeda is Catelynn’s third child. She joins 4-year-old Novalee, plus the daughter that Catelynn and Tyler gave up for adoption 10 years ago.