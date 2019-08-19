‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Gets Pulses Racing In Outdoor Bath Snap

Thylane Blondeau, known popularly as “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World,” has been enjoying a tropical vacation on the Caribbean island of Saint-Barthélemy with her DJ boyfriend Milane Meritte. The French model has been seen soaking up the sun on the pristine beaches of the island in skimpy bikinis that show off her flawless figure.

Last week, the 18-year-old took to popular social media site Instagram to post a racy photo of herself relaxing in an outdoor bath overlooking the turquoise oceans surrounding the island. Dressed in a flattering, red swimsuit, the model leans back in the oversized tub with one hand resting over her head as she gazes off towards the sea. Despite the myriad of flowers dotting the surface of the bath water, the model’s followers get a glimpse of her trim and curvy figure, the strapless suit highlighting her cleavage as her long, toned legs stretch out in front of her.

As she relaxes in the tub, the brunette beauty has her long, brown hair wet and slicked back from her face while donning a touch of makeup, including black mascara and pink lips. She accessorizes with a simple gold necklace while a small written tattoo can be seen peeking out from the inside of her right arm.

In the caption of the photo, the model tags the island of St. Barts while also adding that the photo displays the “most beautiful view.”

She adds a couple of flower emoji to match the flowers floating in the tub.

Thylane’s 3 million Instagram followers were ecstatic for the sensual snap and left her many compliments in the comments section of the post. One follower referenced the model’s caption by writing that while it may have been the most beautiful view, she was the most beautiful girl. Other followers resorted to leaving the French beauty numerous heart emoji in their comments.

“Most beautiful view thanks to you,” an Instagram user commented, following up with two heart-eyed emoji.

“You are a queen,” another adoring fan wrote.

“She is a superhuman, so beautiful!” yet one other social media user chimed in, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

Loading...

The model followed up with a second post, still featuring her in the bathtub, but at a closer angle. The selfie featured Thylane from the chest up as she gazed towards the camera with her famous blue eyes the focal point of the photo. Her followers also got a better view of the swimsuit, which included a gold embellishment that left her cleavage on display.

“Just wow,” an Instagram user commented on the second post.