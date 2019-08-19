Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Killer Legs In Sparkly, NSFW Dress

Savannah Chrisley has been killing the fashion game lately.

As fans know, the reality star’s parents have been making headlines in recent weeks due to charges of tax evasion fraud. For a while, Savannah opted to disable the comments on the photos that she shared on her Instagram feed, but recently, she has re-enabled them. In the most recent snap that was shared with her 1 million-plus fans, the reality star stuns in a NSFW ensemble.

In the photo, Chrisley poses with her stylist in front of a white step and repeat. In the caption of the image, she calls her stylist, Chadd, one of her best friends. The two pose next to a display of huge, pink balloons and both of them look dressed to impress. Chrisley shows off her beautiful figure in a curve-hugging black dress that showcases her gorgeous shape. The long-sleeved dress hits just at her thigh as she flaunts her toned and tanned stems to the world.

Savannah accessorizes the look with a pair of strappy black heels and has a big smile on her face. The reality star wears her blonde locks down and straight, along with a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick. Her pal, Chadd, stands right next to her and also looks like a million bucks.

The stylist rocks a black sweater as well as a pair of dark jeans and brown leather cowboy boots. He completes his look with a brown hat. The photo is garnering a lot of attention from fans. So far, the post has earned Chrisley an impressive 57,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to let Savannah know that she looks amazing, while countless others continued to send their well-wishes to her and her family as they go through this difficult time in their lives.

“All I see are the most stunning legs,” one follower gushed with a series of pink heart emoji.

“You are absolutely stunning,” another Instagram user raved.

“Love you savannah! Hang in there beautiful. You have so many people behind you and your family,” one more wrote.

As The Inquisitr shared last week, Savannah’s famous parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, surrendered to authorities after being charged with conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion — 12 counts total. The FBI and the IRS have both filed charges at the federal level, and the pair could face up to 30 years of jail time if they’re found guilty. Todd has spoken out on social media after the charges were made public, assuring fans that they have nothing to hide.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out for the reality TV family.