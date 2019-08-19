Sarah Hyland Flexes Rock-Hard Abs In Sexy Black Bra

Sarah Hyland is flexing her muscles all over Instagram, and she’s proving just how trim she really is in the process.

According to Daily Mail, Sarah Hyland flaunted her fit frame on social media over the weekend as she showed off some of her killer moves at the gym.

It seems that the Modern Family star may be shredding for her upcoming wedding to Wells Adams. On Sunday, she hit the gym in a skimpy black sports bra, which flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, and impressive abs, as well as a pair of skintight black leggings.

Hyland had her brown hair parted down the middle and pulled back for her sweat session. She also donned glasses for the gym outing.

Sarah was seen in the video doing leg lifts while hanging onto two bands with her arms. She sported weights on her ankles to increase the intensity, revealing that her trainer, Austin Pohlen, insisted she add the weights, joking that she “died” after the grueling exercise.

After her workout, Sarah was photographed by the paparazzi wearing her leggings with a gray, long-sleeved crop top over her bra. Her long, brown hair was down and styled in loose waves. She added white sneakers and carried a black bag over her shoulder.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams got engaged earlier this summer. The couple have quickly become a favorite among fans but have yet to announce any official wedding plans.

However, Wells did recently reveal that his parents have yet to meet Sarah’s parents, and that the couple are purposely keeping them apart until their wedding due to their political views.

Loading...

“My parents haven’t met Sarah’s parents and for good reason. They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum, and I’m just sure someone’s going to get into a fight about something,” Wells revealed on his podcast, per People.

“They are going to hang out one time, and it’s going to be at the wedding, and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics,” Adams continued.

“It will be liberal actors and my dad and my family who are a bunch of conservatives. My dad’s a doctor, my brother-in-law is from oil money in Texas. It’s going to be so weird,” the Adams added, revealing that Hyland “comes from a liberal family” that likely would butt heads with his conservative parents.

Fans can see more of Sarah Hyland by following the actress on Instagram.