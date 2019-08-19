Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Braves Clear Plastic Shirt & Blue Bikini Top

Noah Cyrus is proving that she comes with a statement wardrobe. The 19-year-old sister to Miley Cyrus has taken to Instagram for a little video time, plus a reminder that she harnesses the same feminine empowerment edge seen from the SHE IS COMING singer.

On Sunday, Noah posted footage of herself to her Instagram stories. The video saw the brunette seated in a chair as she was probed about life. Noah didn’t appear to have much time to give her views though, with a buzzer sounding the end of her chance to talk. The star managed to say “oh” and “life” many times over, but she ultimately smiled and face-palmed as she realized she wouldn’t have the time to detail her thoughts.

Fans likely noticed what Noah was wearing, though. The singer had opted for a clear plastic shirt that was showcasing her sizzling body, although the star’s modesty was protected via tiny bikini top in a bold shade of blue. Noah was also filmed with shades atop her head. The star had her long brown hair loose around her shoulders and parted down the middle. Radiant skin was also manifested, with the singer’s rosy-red lips matching pastel hues from a wall behind her.

Noah has been releasing new music this summer. The singer’s new “July” track dropped at the end of July, with promotion for the track appearing on Noah’s Instagram. This famous sibling can always rely on a little help from her high-profile sister, though. Miley has taken to her Instagram stories at various points since the single’s release to ensure that fans wouldn’t just listen to her own SHE IS COMING album. Miley made sure to give Noah a mention and encourage fans to check out her sister’s tunes.

Followers of Noah’s Instagram will have spotted that the star rocked a blue tie-dye bikini recently. Beady-eyed ones will have noticed that the bikini worn underneath the plastic shirt in Noah’s stories wasn’t the same one, though. Clearly, this musician is a fan of swimwear. That penchant was recently documented by The Inquisitr, with Noah rocking a yellow bikini during her vacation.

Noah’s breakthrough into music may not have had fans surprised – celebrities following in their siblings’ footsteps is a common occurrence – but Noah has revealed that she was warned not to enter the music business, per her interview with Cosmopolitan.

“I cannot stress how many times my manager was like ‘You don’t have to do music!’ Literally begging me, like, ‘You’re going to get into some sh*t! Are you sure you want to do this?'” she told the magazine.

It looks like things are working out just fine for Noah, though.