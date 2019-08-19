Brielle Biermann Pops Out Of Nude-Colored Top In ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Promo Photo

Brielle Biermann is teasing fans with another stunning snapshot.

As those who follow the bombshell on social media know, Brielle holds nothing back when it comes to showcasing her beautiful body on Instagram. Whether she’s rocking an NSFW bikini or a crop top, Biermann is always making her fans sweat. In the most recent image that was shared for fans, the stunner teases the upcoming season of her family’s hit show, Don’t Be Tardy.

In the snapshot, the blonde-haired beauty sits smack dab in the middle of the snapshot in front of a blue television background. The 22-year-old wears her long, blonde locks down and curled while sporting a gorgeous face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Biermann accessorizes her look with a pair of small silver earrings, but it’s her body that has fans talking.

In the shot, the reality star puts on a busty display as she pops out of a nude-colored tube top. In the caption of the photo, Brielle asks fans if they’re ready for the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned her rave reviews — racking up over 30,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the image to let Brielle know that they’re stoked for the upcoming season of the show while countless others commented to let Biermann know that she looks absolutely stunning. A few others asked questions like when the show will premiere.

“Just as beautiful as your mum xx,” one follower commented.

“What day should I be looking for. I’m so stoked,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“You always look absolutely stunning and your skin is flawless. What skincare products do you use daily?” one more follower asked.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Brielle snapped a selfie where she put on another busty display for fans. In the stunning snapshot, Brielle stands front and center while snapping a photo of herself in the mirror. The blond bombshell cocks her head to the side, wearing her long, blond locks up in a high and messy ponytail with a few pieces of hair falling around her face.

For the photo op, the reality star playfully sticks her tongue out for the camera while wearing a face full of makeup that comes complete with blush, eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and lipstick. Her killer body is on full display in a tiny nude-colored tank top that flaunts major cleavage as well as hints of her toned and tanned tummy.

Don’t Be Tardy Season 8 is expected to air later this year.