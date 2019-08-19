‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Tragedy Strikes The Logan & Forrester Families

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 26 tease that a tragic accident will rock the Forrester and Logan families. On Friday, August 23, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will barge into the cliff house looking for Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). According to The TV Watercooler, tragedy will ensue when Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) rushes to save her daughter from him.

During the week of August 19, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will call Thomas and tell him that she is ending their marriage. She realizes that their marriage is a sham because Thomas manipulated her into marrying him for the sake of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). All the while, he knew that her daughter, Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), was alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will be furious and vow, “Till death do us part,” per The Inquisitr. He is intent on making sure that nobody else will have Hope if he cannot have her. B&B viewers know that he ran Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) off the road after she wanted to tell Hope the truth. He should have no qualms in also ending Hope’s life if she does not want to remain married to him.

In the meantime, Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will ascertain that Thomas is on his way to Hope. Douglas will tell them that his dad is on his way to the cliff house to see her. Realizing that Hope is in danger, Brooke and Ridge will each separately race to save Hope.

It appears as if Brooke will be the first one on the scene. Several clues point to the fact that someone will be seriously injured, or even fatally wounded, in a showdown.

Although it is unclear who is injured, Detective Sanchez will interrogate those involved in “Thomas’ accident.” The cop knows that the families involved have a history of covering up for each other, and this time around, he wants the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that Vincent Irizarry will make his first appearance on Monday, August 26, per She Knows Soaps. The soap opera veteran will appear as Dr. Jordan Armstrong. It was previously revealed that he would play a role in the Beth/Phoebe storyline. It appears as if Dr. Armstrong may be the doctor on call when a Forrester or a Logan, or maybe one of each, is rushed to the hospital.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.