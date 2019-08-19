Sofia Richie’s Braless Curves Are Mind-Blowing In New Italian Yacht Photo

Sofia Richie is proving that she’s got some of the best curves in Hollywood. The model and girlfriend to Scott Disick has been updating her social media from her current Italian vacation. While Sunday saw The Inquisitr document Sofia’s summery boat look in a daisy-print dress, today brings a fresh outfit from the 20-year-old.

Earlier today, Sofia updated her Instagram. The blonde delivered two photos, and both showed her aboard a yacht in Positano, Italy. Sofia had been photographed full length as she flaunted her sexy frame in a sleeveless and ribbed dress in shades of blue. The clingy number wasn’t showing the usual amount of skin seen on Sofia, but it nonetheless ticked boxes for reminding fans of her sizzling physique. The star’s slim waist and shapely hips were visible via the dress’s skintight fabrics, with fans likely noticing that Richie was rocking a braless look.

Sofia posed for her photos amid a stunning backdrop showing ocean waters and distant hills, with images showing the model both standing and seated on the yacht. With a relaxed feel, the update seemed to be reminding fans that Sofia has been taking it easy during her trip, and the model’s caption definitely seemed to suggest her expressing gratitude for the vacation.

Sofia has been a hot topic ever since she embarked on her relationship with Scott Disick back in 2017. The 36-year-old ex-boyfriend and baby daddy to Kourtney Kardashian initially faced criticism for dating a woman over 15 years his junior, but the age gap between Sofia and Scott seems to be less of a concern now. The Talentless founder has made it clear that Sofia is a long-term deal, with fans well aware that Sofia is now a welcomed member amid Scott’s three children with Kourtney. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seemed hesitant over Sofia’s arrival into the Kardashian-Jenner circle, but Kourtney appears to have made her peace with her baby daddy’s lady.

A headline-maker on account of her high-profile relationship she may be, but Sofia has fronted media outlets for other reasons this year. This summer saw Richie cherry-picked by Kylie Jenner for the makeup mogul’s “Kylie Skin Summer Trip.” The luxurious Turks and Caicos vacation celebrating Kylie’s 2019 launch of the Kylie Skin brand appeared to come complete with a girl squad. Alongside Yris Palmer, Draya Michele, and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, Sofia formed part of the “it” girls joining the world’s youngest billionaire.

Sofia’s update today had racked up over 126,000 likes within one hour of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Sofia should follow her Instagram account.