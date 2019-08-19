‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Gives Update On Memoir, Admits She ‘Cried’ When She Read It

Many of the Teen Mom cast members have released memoirs about their lives. Now, Leah Messer is about to be the latest cast member to release one. Set to publish in April of next year, the memoir will give readers an intimate look at Leah’s life. On Monday, Leah updated her fans on the books progress via Twitter.

“I’m almost finished up with my book and I cried every time I read it… f***! I hope y’all are ready for this.”

The book is available for preorder on Amazon, and a synopsis of the book, titled Hope, Faith, & Grace, gives fans an idea of what to expect.

“In her memoir, Leah takes readers behind the scenes and shares an intimate, often heartbreaking portrait, of her turbulent childhood in rural West Virginia, the rock bottom that forced her to reevaluate her life, and her triumphant break from toxic relationships and self-destructive cycles to live her life with hope, grace, and faith,” the synopsis reads.

Hope, faith, and grace are more than just meaningful words to Leah as they are also the middle names of her daughters Aliannah, Adalynn, and Aleeah.

Leah was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and her then-boyfriend, Corey Simms, found out they were expecting twin girls. The couple welcomed their daughters in December 2019 and they married, trying to make their relationship work. However, the two divorced after being married for less than a year. Leah then moved on with Jeremy Calvert, and together they welcomed their daughter Addie. The two married but ultimately divorced as well.

Teen Mom 2 has been documenting Leah’s life for nearly a decade, and fans have followed her ups and downs over the years. While Leah has been open about her life, there is still a lot that fans don’t know, and it sounds like Leah is ready to open up about a lot in her new memoir.

Leah is not the first Teen Mom cast member to release a memoir about her life. Farrah Abraham released My Teenage Dream Ended back in 2012. Maci Bookout has released two memoirs, Bulletproof and I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof. Amber Portwood released her book It’s Never Too Late while Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s book Conquering Chaos gave readers an inside look at their lives. Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans have also released memoirs about their lives and Leah’s is on the way. Currently, Chelsea Houska is the only original Teen Mom 2 cast member who has not released a book about her life.