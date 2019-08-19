Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Busts Out Of Itty Bitty Bikini

Anastasiya Kvitko sent temperatures soaring Monday morning with her latest Instagram post.

In the snap, the brunette bombshell posed on a sandy beach wearing a minuscule neon green string bikini that left very little to the imagination. Kvitko sat on the beach and leaned back on one arm. The bikini top looked about to be two sizes too small for Kvitko’s voluptuous chest, which was busting out on all sides. The pose gave fans plenty of side and underboob to view. The high-cut bikini bottoms showed off the model’s world-famous booty and thighs. Also on display was Kvitko’s slim waist. Kvitko had one hand in her long hair as she looked off into the distance. She opted for a full face of perfectly-applied makeup that featured dark brows, contoured cheeks and a nude color on her lips. Shaded by surrounding palm trees and covered with sand, Kvitko gave off a relaxing, yet sexy, summer vibe.

Many of the model’s 10.1 million followers commented on how hot the photo looked. Other admirers told the beauty she looked stunning and amazing.

“In a class all by yourself,” one admirer told the beauty.

“Seeing you feels like a fairy has come from heaven,” another fan said.

One follower even told Kvitko that she looked “beautiful and mind blowing.”

Kvitko is well-known for her racy snaps, and has become quite a social media sensation because of them. The beauty seems comfortable in her own skin and does not seem to mind showing off her curves.

Kvitko claims that those curves are all-natural, and that she has not undergone any plastic surgery. In an interview with Russian news agency Sputnik, she said she was all about being natural.

“The only thing I put time into is sports, so I spend a lot of time in the gym,” Kvitko explained, adding that she works out her entire body.

She also told the publication that she had no plans to change anything about her body.

“I don’t look at plastic surgery negatively. If a person really has shortcomings, they can resort to plastic surgery, if it really makes them happier. I consider myself perfect, and therefore don’t want to change anything,” she said.

Kvitko said that she thought her popularity stemmed from her “feminine forms.”

Fans certainly do seem to love the model’s curvaceous figure.

Fans wanting to keep up with the Russian bombshell can follow her Instagram account.