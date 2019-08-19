‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Yoga Pants

While many people like to spend their Sundays lounging around in bed or eating an indulgent brunch, Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko has a different routine. The brunette beauty spent yesterday at the gym, and treated her followers on Instagram with a picture of her killer body in her exercise ensemble.

The model has often spoken about her dedication to fitness in order to keep her incredible hourglass figure, a figure which has earned her the nickname, “Russian Kim Kardashian.” But her similarity to the famous reality star doesn’t stop in body type. Anastasiya has taken cues from Kim to build her own social media fandom to over a staggering 10 million followers.

Her huge fanbase was no doubt thrilled with her latest update, which showcased her famous curves. In the post, Anastasiya wore a pair of high-waisted yoga pants by Off-White’s collaboration with Nike. They featured a dark-gray panel at the sides, a light-gray stripe in the front and another striped panel around the knee. The pants also sported a black waistband. But the focus was likely on her incredibly curvy derriere, the shape of which was on full display for the camera.

Anastasiya paired the yoga pants with a long-sleeved matching crop top so that her toned midriff was visible. The skin-tight top also flattered her ample cleavage. Anastasiya’s long hair naturally fell down her back, and the picture was completed with an image of the Miami skyline as the Russian beauty posed on her balcony.

The picture soon earned over 152,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments, almost all of which complimented the bombshell for her beauty and figure.

“Waist teeny body dreammmyyyyy,” gushed a fan, with a heart emoji.

“You’re the most gorgeous woman I’ve ever seen,” added another.

“I love you,” wrote a third.

In her caption, Anastasiya explained that her new outfit was from sneaker and athleisure retailer kickzr4us. It is the latest in a number of contracts for the 24-year-old. The Instagram influencer also promotes brands such as Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing and beverage company The Greek Lightning.

Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing sponsored posts tend to do particularly well, as the stunner often chooses bikinis from the brands, showing off the most of her killer body.

Loading...

For example, just last week, Anastasiya modeled a teeny green bikini from Pretty Little Thing, which left very little to the imagination.

The snap earned over 234,000 likes and more than 3,400 comments.