‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Yoga Pants

Though many people spend their Sundays lounging around in bed or eating an indulgent brunch, Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko has a different routine. The brunette beauty spent the day at the gym, and managed to treat her followers on Instagram with a picture of her killer body in her exercise ensemble.

The model has often spoken about her dedication to fitness in order to keep her incredible hourglass figure, a figure which has earned her the nickname the “Russian Kim Kardashian.” But her similarity to the famous reality star doesn’t stop in body type. Anastasiya has taken cues from Kim to build her own social media fandom to over a staggering ten million followers.

Her huge base was no doubt thrilled with her latest update, which was sure to showcase her famous curves. In the post, Anastasiya wore a pair of high-waisted yoga pants by Off-White’s collaboration with Nike. They featured a dark grey panel at the sides, a light grey stripe in the front, and another striped panel around the knee. The pants also sported a black waistband. But the focus was likely on her incredibly curvy derriere, the shape of which was on full display for the camera.

Anastasiya paired the yoga pants with a long sleeved matching crop top so that her toned midriff was visible. The skin-tight top also made sure to flatter her ample cleavage. Anastasiya’s long hair naturally fell down her back, and the picture was completed with an image of the Miami skyline as the Russian beauty posed on her balcony.

The picture soon earned over 152,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments, almost all of which complimented the bombshell for her beauty and figure.

“Waist teeny body dreammmyyyyy,” gushed a fan, with a heart emoji added.

“You’re the most gorgeous woman I’ve ever seen,” added another, also adding a heart emoji.

“I love you,” concluded a third.

In her caption, Anastasiya explained that her new outfit was from sneaker and athleisure retailer kickzr4us. It is the latest in a number of contracts for the 24-year-old. The Instagram influencer also promotes brands such as Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing, and beverage company The Greek Lightning.

Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing sponsored posts tend to do particularly well, as the stunner tends to choose bikinis from the brands, showing off the most of her killer body.

Loading...

For example, just last week, Anastasiya modeled a teeny green bikini from Pretty Little Thing that left very little to the imagination.

The snap earned over 234,000 likes and more than 3,400 comments.