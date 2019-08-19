Madison Beer Sizzles In Daisy Dukes, Boots & Black ‘Harley Davidson’ Tee

Madison Beer seems to turn heads wherever she goes. The As She Pleases singer was photographed soaking up the Californian sunshine in West Hollywood yesterday, and clearly, Madison heading out for a mid-day bite is enough to have the paparazzi snapping her.

Photos obtained by Splash News on Sunday showed the 20-year-old crossing the street. The brunette was wowing the cameras in a simple outfit, although fans would likely argue that Madison’s low-key look was a reminder of just how little she needs to nail her style. The star was flaunting her long legs in a tiny and frayed pair of Daisy Dukes, with the rest of her outfit affording a slight grunge finish. Madison had paired her summery shorts with a baggy black T-shirt bearing the Harley Davidson brand logo, with chunky and lace-up boots matching hues from her shirt.

The singer was snapped with simple accessories of hoop earrings and a small black shoulder bag on her left shoulder. Madison appeared to be delivering her trademark natural beauty, although this star does come with her love of cosmetics. Madison seemed to have applied a little foundation and lip gloss to enhance her facial features. Her long dark hair was worn loose around her shoulders and parted down the middle.

It’s been seven years since a teen Madison singing Etta James’ “At Last” was spotted by singing superstar Justin Bieber. The 25-year-old stumbled across Madison’s rendition of the song on YouTube, with the rest being history. Madison now has a full-blown music career, a Dolce & Gabbana campaign under her belt, plus a healthy Instagram following of 13.4 million.

This star may make headlines on account of her records, but she is likewise known for her beauty. When Glamour interviewed Madison last year, the magazine focused its questions on Madison’s gratitude to Bieber and clothing collection with Missguided, but it equally asked the star how she keeps her skin looking so great. It turns out Madison’s routines are a simple deal.

“I’m obsessed with make-up, but my top tip doesn’t actually involve any products. Beauty starts with glowing skin, and the way to ruin it is with dirty, clogged make-up brushes. I try to wash all my brushes every week, just using soap and warm water for a gentle clean. If I leave it too long without cleaning them I really notice the difference on my skin!”

Fans wishing to see more of Madison should follow her Instagram. The singer’s account is followed by celebrities including Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Bella Thorne, plus rapper Chanel West Coast.