‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Talks About The Future After Announcing Bombshell Split From Husband

Last week, Mackenzie McKee shocked fans when she took to social media to announce that she and her husband, Josh McKee, had split. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she denied allegations that her husband had cheated on her, but also said her marriage “needed a break.” Now, Mackenzie is taking to Twitter and talking the future following the shocking split.

“It’s a scary thing not knowing the future. But feels so good to know God is in control and he wants what is best for me.”

While Mackenzie may have been referring to her recent split, that is not the only thing the mom of three is enduring right now. Mackenzie’s mom has cancer, something that has been discussed on Teen Mom OG. In fact, a new preview for Monday night’s episode shared on Twitter shows Mackenzie talking to her mom about her condition, who reveals it has worsened.

Mackenzie was first introduced to audiences on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she and Josh found out they were expecting a son together. They welcomed their son, Gannon, into their family in September 2011. MTV continued to follow Mackenzie and her husband for the short-lived spin off Teen Mom 3. Mackenzie joined Katie Yeager, Alex Sekella and Briana DeJesus on the show. However, it was cancelled after just one season.

Following the cancellation, Mackenzie moved on with her life, and she and Josh married in 2013. They welcomed two more children together, a daughter named Jaxie and a son named Broncs. Mackenzie maintained a large social media following, and there were rumors that she would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 back in 2017.

Loading...

While Teen Mom 2 added a new cast member from Teen Mom 3, it wasn’t Mackenzie who grabbed the spot. Briana DeJesus was added to the cast and continues to share her story on the show. Mackenzie filmed a one-hour special for MTV before rumors that she would be added to Teen Mom OG started circulating.

Mackenzie was added to Teen Mom OG earlier this year, but only for a few episodes near the end of the season. Reportedly, Mackenzie was added on a “trial basis,” and it is unclear if she will become a full-time member for the new season of the show. She did travel to New York City to film for the Teen Mom OG reunion.

The season finale of Teen Mom OG airs Monday night on MTV.