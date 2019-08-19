Shannon Beador Reportedly Headed For Marriage With New Beau As Friends Urge Her To Be Careful & Not Get Hurt

Shannon Beador is looking ahead in her relationship with her hunky new boyfriend, John Janssen.

Fresh off the heels of a messy divorce from longtime husband, David Beador, Shannon has found love again with the 55-year-old businessman. Right now, the couple’s relationship is going extremely well. Although they haven’t been dating for a long time, Shannon is already looking ahead for the next step in their relationship, which could mean wedding bells soon. A source shares with Radar Online that the mother of three is head over heels for the new man in her life, and they’re already talking about their next chapter together.

“Of course they have discussed marriage, just as every couple that’s in love does. They have both been in long marriages and they both are hoping that this relationship could lead to that.”

The same source goes on to say that Shannon is on cloud nine, and her three daughters have already met John and given him the stamp of approval. Everyone who knows John knows that he is a good and solid guy. In addition, things are going so well that the same insider shares that it’s “very likely” that Janssen will make an appearance on the next season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

But even though Beador is smitten and incredibly happy in her new relationship, her friends are reminding her to take a second to pump the brakes and slow things down.

“Shannon’s friends and co-stars are telling her to be careful because they don’t want her to get hurt again. No one wants to see her go through what she went through with David,” the source revealed while adding that Shannon “isn’t having any of that.”

As fans know, Beador has been sharing glimpses into her relationship with fans on Instagram. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the reality star was caught packing on the PDA with her man. Co-star Tamra Judge was actually the one who snapped the steamy photo of the pair, who shared an intimate moment together following dinner. In the public display of affection, Janssen grabbed Beador’s face and planted a big kiss right on her mouth. Beador closed her eyes in the shot and appeared to be caught up in the moment.

In the caption of the post, Judge told fans that the duo is “in love.” Since it’s been live on her account, it’s earned her rave reviews with over 73,000 likes in addition to 1,400-plus comments. Fans can follow Shannon on Instagram to stay up to date with Shannon and John’s hot new romance.