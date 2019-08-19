Sofia Richie Sets Instagram On Fire In Little Black Bikini

Sofia Richie heated up social media to kick off the week, and her followers were left drooling over her latest photo.

On Monday, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a brand new picture of herself leaving very little to the imagination in a skimpy little bikini. In the sexy snapshot, the model, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, is seen standing on a lavish yacht as she sported a tiny black bikini.

Sofia’s swimwear flaunted her ample cleavage, which popped out of the top, and showcased her flat tummy, rock-hard abs, toned arms, and long, lean legs.

Richie had her long, sandy blonde hair pulled back into a sleek bun and sported a minimal makeup look for the photo.

Sofia’s glam look consisted of a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips. She also accessorized her beach look with a pair of dark sunglasses as she struck a sultry pose for the camera during her day of fun in the sun.

Recently, Richie and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, have joined her pal Kylie Jenner for a lavish yacht vacation in honor of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s 22nd birthday. It seems that the photo was likely taken on the yacht that Kylie rented for the getaway.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie joined Kylie Jenner for another vacation earlier this summer. Richie, Jenner, and some other gal pals headed to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the launch of Kylie’s new skincare line.

Sources told Hollywood Life that Sofia was more than excited to be invited on the trip and had the time of her life with Kylie and company.

“Sofia was so thrilled to be invited to Kylie’s girls trip in celebration of her skincare line. She’s been having the time of her life with Kylie and all her friends, and is so happy to be spending quality time with Kylie,” an insider dished to the outlet.

“Kylie and Sofia haven’t had a chance to hang out much over the past several years because they’ve both been busy with their own work and family lives, but this was the perfect way for them to make up for lost time and Sofia is looking forward to more bonding time with Kylie,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life and sexy bikini shots by following her on Instagram.