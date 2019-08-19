‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown ‘Confirmed’ For ‘DWTS’ Season 28, Fans Buzz Over Possible Pro Pairing

In what may be one of the worst-kept secrets of Dancing with the Stars Season 28, spoilers detailing that Bachelorette Hannah Brown would be hitting the dance floor this fall have now seemingly been confirmed. Whenever people from The Bachelor franchise are cast on DWTS, it seems hard to keep it under wraps, and some fans might say that the show didn’t necessarily try all that hard in this case.

Monday morning, Us Weekly shared that they had the exclusive confirmation that Bachelorette Hannah would be one of the Season 28 Dancing with the Stars cast members. The entire DWTS cast will be revealed Wednesday morning on Good Morning America, but so far, Brown appears to be the only one the outlet says they have fully confirmed.

Speculation regarding Hannah’s involvement in DWTS this fall has been swirling for weeks now. Brown already moved from Alabama to Los Angeles, and she’s been a very popular contestant for the franchise. She’s single, having already ended her engagement with her final rose recipient Jed Wyatt, so there isn’t much of anything holding her back from embracing this opportunity.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, spoiler king Reality Steve has been expressing his certainty about Hannah’s casting on DWTS for a while now. Even though he didn’t have any concrete insider information about this, he recently noted that he felt absolutely certain Brown would be a part of Season 28.

A recent tease via the show’s Instagram page appeared to confirm this. The Inquisitr detailed that many Bachelorette fans immediately took a recent teaser post and compared freckle placement between the mystery contestant and Hannah. They were a match, and that left people more confident than ever that Brown would be on Dancing with the Stars this fall.

Now, ABC seems ready for outlets to start making “exclusive” confirmation announcements. Us Weekly says that they received confirmation from multiple sources and that Hannah’s participation is a for-sure thing.

Other rumored contestants include Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, along with an older female singer and a legendary athlete. Dancing with the Stars spoilers and rumors about both the celebrity cast and the pro slate will likely escalate over the next couple of days as fans do their best to uncover the specifics before Wednesday morning’s official announcement.

Now that it’s essentially confirmed that Hannah Brown will be doing Dancing with the Stars, spoilers are swirling regarding who she’ll have as a partner. Some wonder if Alan Bersten could be a good fit, and the buzz is that there will be some new pros coming for Season 28, too.

Stay tuned for additional Dancing with the Stars spoilers and casting tidbits as they emerge, and get ready to start voting for The Bachelorette star when Season 28 debuts in September.