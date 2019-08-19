Cressida Bonas Is Engaged And Her Fiance Shares This Same Thing With Ex Prince Harry

British model, actress, and royal ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas announced her engagement to her boyfriend of two years. Surprisingly enough, Cressida’s soon-to-be husband shares one thing in common with her ex-boyfriend Prince Harry, and it’s not just their taste in women.

His name is also Harry!

Cressida, who dated Prince Harry from 2012-2014 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie, is engaged to Harry Wentworth-Stanley. The couple announced their happy news and showed off her stunning ring on Wentworth-Stanley’s Instagram page. Cressida’s unusual and stunning ring is comprised of a solitaire diamond surrounded by a row of rubies and diamonds.

The couple has been dating for two years, reported People Magazine. Bonas dated Wentworth-Stanley, whose stepfather is Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, prior to dating Prince Harry. Wentworth-Stanley is also friends with Prince William and has featured the Duke of Cambridge on his Instagram page regarding his work with James Place UK, an organization which provides face-to-face therapeutic support for men in suicidal crisis.

Throughout her relationship with Prince Harry, royal watchers had the model and actress pegged as the woman he would eventually marry. Yet, according to an insider that spoke to People, the couple’s relationship ended because it had run its course.

Cressida would later attend the wedding of her ex and Meghan Markle in May 2018. Also in attendance was Harry’s other longtime girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

James Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge’s brother, was one of many to congratulate the couple, writing “so wonderful” alongside three heart emojis.

Cressida and Prince Harry weathered some difficult storms throughout their relationship, including Harry being caught naked with other women in Las Vegas in 2012 as well as a long separation due to his tours of duty as a member of the royal military in Afghanistan, reported The Daily Mirror.

At the time of Harry’s royal misstep, Prince Harry and Cressida were in the early days of their relationship. CNN reported the prince was seen stark naked in a series of photos during a Vegas romp which took place at a “high rollers hotel suite” on the Las Vegas strip. The photos were leaked at the time by TMZ.

Of the pics where Prince Harry was seen hugging another woman, also nude, the palace made the following statement, reported CNN.

“Prince Harry has been on a private holiday before he resumes his military duties.”

Prince Harry would remain for the most part single after his split with Cressida until he met and began courting Meghan Markle, whom he would ask to marry in November 2017. The couple wed in May 2018 and welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, one year later on May 6.