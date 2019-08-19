Khloe Kardashian Is Barely Recognizable In New Close-Up Selfie, Fans Beg Her To Stop Getting Surgery

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are convinced that the reality star has an entirely new face after seeing her latest selfie. On Monday morning, the Revenge Body host took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of herself relaxing on a beach. Khloe’s followers immediately began pleading for her to stop going under the knife.

The photo on Khloe’s Instagram feed showed the 35-year-old from the chest up as she tanned her back in the sunlight. The top of her light blue bikini could be seen, as well as her gold chain necklaces and giant multicolored hoop earrings. Her short blonde hair fell down in small braids on her shoulders, mostly hidden by a large floppy hat. The star seemed to be using Instagram’s “eyelash” filter, which darkens eyelashes and gives eyes a bit of a shine, so it’s hard to tell if she wore any makeup for the shot. For the most part, Khloe seemed to have a natural face, but her fans didn’t see anything truly natural about it.

“Those lips are ridiculous,” one fan said of Khloe’s plumped pucker.

“A lot of money in that face,” another quipped.

“Who is that?? They change faces so damn much,” a fed-up follower added.

“Please, do not do more surgeries on your face, you are beautiful without them,” another pleaded.

Still, many fans seemed to appreciate Khloe’s look. The photo gained over 332,000 likes, as well as a ton of positive comments.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin called Khloe a “bunny,” while close friend Simon Huck called her a “beach queen.”

“Look at your gorgeous self,” a fan wrote with several heart eyes and crown emoji.

“I love you mama pls love me back lol,” another said.

Khloe already received backlash earlier this year when fans noticed a change in her nose’s appearance. Photos taken during the mother of one’s interview with divorce lawyer Laura Wasser on her Divorce Sucks podcast earlier this year seemed to reveal a brand new nose. Fans not only thought Khloe had a nose job but a bad one at that. Negative comments flooded her selfies, telling her that her nose had looked great before.

However, Khloe vehemently denied ever having surgery on her nose. Instead, back in July, she explained to a fan on Instagram that she contours her nose a ton, which is why it looks so different. She admitted that she had considered a nose job, but was ultimately too nervous about it, per Cosmopolitan.