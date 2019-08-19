Janet Jackson Shares Adorable Photo With Twin Nephews

Janet Jackson tries to remain as private as possible when it comes to her personal life, but the “Because of Love” songstress recently shared an adorable photo of herself with her twin nephews, River and Jaylen Jackson.

The father, Jackie Jackson, was a co-founding member of The Jackson 5 and married Emily Besselink in 2012. The pair had twin boys on December 31, 2014.

Janet shared a group shot of her with River and Jaylen and their mother. Jackson was crouched down in the pic, smiling in between them, rocking her big red, curly hair. She wore an unbuttoned shirt and a pair of converse, keeping it casual. The kids were in matching suits, looking super fashionable. She geotagged the photo with Park Theater, Las Vegas, where her residency, “Metamorphosis,” took place.

Within 17 hours, the post racked up over 100,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers. The comments section brought in over 1,300 messages from adoring fans.

“Those Jackson cheeks are legendary!” one user wrote.

“Awe, they’re so handsome!” another shared.

“Gorgeous… Wish lil EISSA could have been in the middle, but we understand,” a third mentioned.

“Yesssss them Jackson genes,” a fourth account commented.

“The one on the right looks like Tito, Jermaine and Jackie.. Wow,” a fifth follower insisted.

Janet rarely shows off photos of her son but is occasionally papped with him from time to time. Born in January 2017, Eissa Al Mana is 2-years-old. His father, businessman Wissam Al Mana, is Jackson’s ex-husband who she married in 2012 and divorced in 2017.

Loading...

On Spotify, Janet currently has over 4.4 million monthly listeners, proving she’s still a relevant act today. Her most popular track at the moment, “Together Again,” has achieved over 44 million streams and is taken from her iconic album, The Velvet Rope.

Jackson has just wrapped up her Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” which kicked off in May.

In November, she is heading to Australia for her first tour there in eight years. Her last performance in the country was for her “Number Ones, Up Close and Personal” world tour. She will also embark on a rare one-off show in New Zealand too, where she hasn’t done a concert since 1998. Jackson is set to headline the event “RNB Fridays 2019,” which will see a number of popular acts take to the stage each night. She will tour alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Keri Hilson and more.

To keep up with Janet’s busy life, follow her Instagram page for more exclusive content. Despite being notoriously private, she does keep her fans up-to-date. Her account boasts over 3.6 million followers.