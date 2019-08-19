‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Shares Super Relatable Parenting Moment: ‘He Only Ate The Marshmallows’

Maci Bookout has been sharing her life on Teen Mom OG for a decade. The mom of three doesn’t share too much on social media but will occasionally share a rare family photo on Instagram. On Monday, Maci took to Twitter to share a story that happened to her that morning, and it is something that a lot of moms can probably relate to.

“Running late this AM, so the kids ate breakfast in the car. Maverick: ‘oh no, mama I spilled my cereal. It’s a big mess’… As I am cleaning it up I realize he only ate the marshmallows out of the lucky charms. That’s when I knew Mav is going to be just fine in life.”

Almost immediately, fans started replying to Maci’s tweet and revealed that their kids often do the same thing. Not only that but reading that Maci is like other moms and sometimes has to have her kids eat breakfast in the car is a relatable experience.

Maci is the mom of three kids, with Maverick being her youngest. She and her husband, Taylor McKinney, welcomed their son back in May 2016. They also have a daughter together, Jayde, who they welcomed in May 2015.

Maverick is a unique name, and according to MTV News, Maci explained the meaning behind the name.

“Maverick was actually one of our boy name choices when we were pregnant with Jayde before we knew it was a girl. Reed is a family name for both our families.”

She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and her then-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, found out they were expecting a son together. The two welcomed their son Bentley Edwards in October 2008.

While Maci has always picked unique names for her kids, she has also been a bit of a trendsetter when it comes to baby names. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the name “Bentley” rose 414 places from 2009 to 2010 and nearly broke the top 100 of popular boys names that year. The name continued to rise in popularity, according to the Social Security website which tracks baby name popularity. In 2011 and 2012, Bentley was number 75 in terms of popular baby names. In 2018, it was ranked 121.

The Teen Mom OG season finale is set to air on Monday night. Fans can tune in to catch up with Maci Bookout as well as her three kids and husband Taylor Monday night.