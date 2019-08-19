‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, August 20: Det. Sanchez Shocks Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 20 reveal where Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) loyalties lie. Even though his son has committed some hideous crimes, it seems as if the dressmaker is still siding with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). When Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) drops by, Ridge will be shocked by the cop’s line of questioning, per Highlight Hollywood.

Thomas is currently in hiding. It seems as if he doesn’t want to face the music and is trying to figure out a way to make Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) take him back. He knows that his family will have some serious questions for him once he returns home, which he is not prepared to answer. For now, he is sleeping on Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) couch while scheming away.

In the meantime, Det. Sanchez will pay a visit to the Logan estate. Of course, Thomas is not at home and he will speak to the dressmaker instead. Ridge wants to know why the detective is looking for his son. After all, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) stole Hope’s baby. Det. Sanchez will then shock Ridge when he tells him that it is in connection with Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death.

Ridge knows that Flo, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) implicated his son in Emma’s death. In fact, Xander even told Ridge that he has proof that Thomas was responsible. In turn, Ridge told Xander that he was making a serious accusation against Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that at least one cop thinks there is enough evidence linking Thomas to her death to investigate the designer. While Ridge may try to evade the detective’s questions, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be more forthright. It is a fact that Emma was on her way to see Hope to tell her that her baby was alive. Emma’s cellphone shows an unsent text message to Hope confirming the fact.

Brooke may even tell Det. Sanchez that Thomas knew the baby was alive but chose not to tell Hope. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that there will be tension between Brooke and Ridge after the cop leaves. After all, Ridge doesn’t want to see his son go to prison.

