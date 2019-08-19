‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Mis-Matched Bikini

There’s a good reason why model Thylane Blondeau was dubbed “the most beautiful girl in the world.”

As those who follow Thylane on social media know, the stunner is incredibly popular on the Instagram platform, boasting a following of over 3 million-plus. In addition to modeling, she’s also the proud founder of Heaven May Clothing, and she loves to flood her Instagram feed with gorgeous and sexy photos. This past weekend, The Daily Mail shared photos of the 18-year-old showing off her world-famous figure to fans.

In the new set of photos that were posted on the site, the brunette beauty was photographed soaking up some rays in the Caribbean island of Saint-Barthélemy. She was there with her boyfriend, Milane Meritte, and she put on an incredibly sexy display as she hit the beach and went for a swim. In the images, the model went makeup-free, wearing her long, dark locks slicked back and wet after having dunked under the ocean water.

The bombshell had her picture-perfect figure on full display in a sexy mis-matched bikini. The black triangle top left little to the imagination of her onlookers as Blondeau popped out of the tiny top. The tiny bottoms also left little to be desired, featuring two string sides and a wide array of colors, including red, purple and navy blue.

The model’s killer legs were also visible in the snapshots, and though she went makeup-free for the outing, she still looked stunning while accessorizing the look with a a few bracelets, a necklace and a pair of earrings. And when she wasn’t rocking a bikini, the bombshell covered up with an oversized white T-shirt.

Her boyfriend also looked like a vacationer during their time on the beach, clad in a pair of black swim trunks, which showcased his fit abs. He wore his long locks down with their natural curls and also rocked a chain necklace. Thylane and her DJ boyfriend were seen packing on the PDA during many parts of their beachside outing, including one photo of Meritte hugging Blondeau from behind.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, the bombshell opened up about her modeling career and a number of other topics, including her beauty routine and secrets.

“A lot of sleep; washing off makeup at the end of the day is crucial with a lot of hydration,” she shared. “I use a lot the makeup and hair products from L’Oréal.”

Obviously, whatever she is doing is working because, plain and simple, she looks incredible.