Top 10 Hottest Pics Of Lauren Hashian, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Wife, On Instagram

The Rock's wife steals the show in these snaps.

The Rock is a married man, and he has a gem of a wife! Former pro wrestler turned action star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, in a secret wedding in Hawaii over the weekend. The Hobbs & Shaw star, 47, and his 34-year-old bride have been together for 12 years and share two daughters, Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

While her husband is a superstar, Lauren is a celebrity in her own right. The daughter of Sib Hashian, the late drummer of the classic arena rock band Boston, is a singer and music producer. After releasing her first music video in 2017, Lauren told Vydia her love for The Rock helped inspire her.

“Dwayne has been such a major driving force in my inspiration. He is my motivator and my sounding board every day. …Also, being in love is a very inspiring thing – ALL of our experiences, from the good to the fun to the sexy to even the not so good, provide great inspiration to write from.”

In addition to her musical talent, Lauren is completely gorgeous, as can be seen by our round up from her Instagram feed below.

Ahead of the release of her 2014 song “Memory,” Lauren posed in a studded black crop top and leggings. The singer cited the strength of a woman as her inspiration for the “vision collaboration.”

Little Dead Riding hood? Five years ago, Halloween brought out Lauren’s sinister side, but somehow she still looked hot! And her date was a Scream.

In January 2015, The Rock’s future wife rocked a white body-con dress at the UFC 182 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. No doubt about it, she was a knockout.

In 2015, Lauren wore a plunging, sequined silver-and-black dress as she escorted her man to the Academy Awards ceremony. Dwayne was a presenter that year.

Lauren stunned in a long black gown at the premiere of Disney’s Moana in November 2016. The brunette beauty noted that the film embraced the spirit of the Polynesian culture that is so close to her own heart.

In 2017, Lauren showed off some leg at the Oscars. The star hit the red carpet in a mauve gown with a high-slit that showed off her toned legs and gorgeous high heels.

At the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle premiere in December 2017, a pregnant Lauren stole the show in a stunning red dress that showed off her killer legs. She delivered daughter Tiana four months later.

A chat with Coveteur brought out a causal side of Lauren later in 2018. She wore ripped jeans and a striped sweater for an accompanying photoshoot.

Less than five months after the birth of her daughter, Lauren was in crop top shape. The singer posed with pal Naz Tokio after spending some time in the studio.

There’s nothing hotter than a woman in love. Lauren looks stunning in her gorgeous white lace wedding dress as she says “I do” to the man she has loved for 12 years.