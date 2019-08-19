Khloe Kardashian Rocks Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini In New Vacation Photos

Khloe Kardashian is killing it on Instagram with her latest vacation pictures.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went on a tropical getaway with her baby daughter, True Thompson (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson), and she has been sharing lots of updates with her 97.5 million followers on the social media platform.

On Monday, she posted a series of pics of herself and her 1-year-old on a tropical beach having a blast and enjoying their mommy-daughter time. One of her latest snaps showed Khloe donning a leopard-print bikini with pink and blue details as she held True in her arms. She also rocked a pair of futuristic-looking black sunglasses and some large hoop earrings, and smiled broadly for the selfie. The 35-year-old completed her beach look with a black short sleeve shirt that she left unbuttoned, and a few delicate golden necklaces.

True’s outfit matched her momma’s, as she sported an adorable leopard-print swimsuit with a little cat face on it. But perhaps the funniest part of the photo was that there were a couple of pigs swimming in the clear blue waters in the background, which left the toddler quite surprised as Khloe revealed in her caption.

Another photo of the two ladies showed them sharing the crystal clear waters with said pigs, and this time Khloe’s incredibly fit body also made an appearance. She flaunted her rock hard abs and toned legs while carrying her baby girl, who appeared quite curious as she pointed her finger at the animals. They also took a couple of selfies on a boat, with the amazing tropical landscape surrounding them.

The reality TV star also posted a selfie of herself at the beach, donning a straw hat and a skimpy blue bikini top, as well as some colorful hoop earrings. She looked stunning with minimal makeup on, aside from some black mascara, and she wore her blonde hair in braids for her sun-soaked escapade.

Khloe recently revealed in one of her Instagram posts that she has been spending time this past couple of months taking care of herself and her mental, physical, and spiritual health. It seems like the Good American founder has finally managed to move on with her life following the cheating scandal involving her baby father and family friend Jordyn Woods back in February, which prompted her to break up with Tristan for good.

“This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul,” she wrote.