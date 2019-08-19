Heidi Klum, 46, Stuns Fans In A See-Through Bikini Look

Heidi's leaving little to the imagination with her latest honeymoon photo.

Heidi Klum is baring all on her Instagram account as she shared an age-defying shot of herself rocking what appeared to be a see-through bikini. The stunning photo had the 36-year-old German model and former America’s Got Talent judge almost baring all as she posed with her back to the camera while wearing a pair of white-patterned, translucent bottoms with a white string top.

The flawless mom of four wasn’t exactly holding much back as she stripped down and flaunted her booty in the skimpy look, which also featured a keyhole cut-out on her lower back to show off even more skin while she flaunted her long and toned legs and equally slim middle.

The August 19 upload showed Heidi spending some downtime on a boat with her long blonde hair flowing down as she looked off into the distance with the vast ocean in front of her and a cup of what appeared to be cappuccino in her right hand.

Though Klum didn’t reveal her exact location to her 6.6 million followers in the upload, which has already been liked more than 132,000 times in just nine hours, the stunning model confirmed that she was somewhere off the coast of Italy as she captioned the bikini shot with the Italian word for “Good morning.”

But while there’s no doubting that Heidi’s latest snap is leaving very little to the imagination, this actually isn’t the most skin the German model has treated her fans to on Instagram lately.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, the Project Runway host actually bared all on the social media site as she uploaded a NSFW topless photo of herself while soaking up the sun on her honeymoon.

The latest bikini photo came as Klum proved she’s most definitely still enjoying her post-wedding vacation with her husband, Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz.

Shortly before posting the shot of herself with her back to the camera, she shared a video to her Instagram page of Tom enjoying a nap on the water while also giving her millions of followers a better look at the stunning scenery around them.

Loading...

Heidi – who was previously married to musician Seal and actor Ric Pipino before tying the knot with Tom earlier this year – has been very active online recently, giving fans a good look at all the fun in the sun she’s been having with her new husband following their wedding. She’s posted multiple photos and videos while spending some quality time with her man in the Italian sunshine.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this month, one particularly stunning snap on her social media showed Klum channelling her inner mermaid as she shared an unfiltered picture of herself swimming under the water in her coral two-piece swimwear look.