Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Fan On Social Media

Kourtney Kardashian has clapped back at a follower on Instagram. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tends to stay quiet with regards to critical comments left to her social media photos. However, it looks like the 40-year-old wasn’t in the mood to tolerate negativity last night.

For anyone needing a little context, the storm built up on Sunday after Kourtney posted a string of photos of herself and family members enjoying the perks of a luxury golf outing. The post seemed to come with an inside joke — shortly before posting the images that appeared to be from the United States, Kourtney had updated her Instagram from Italy. The snaps were seemingly a joke, detailing what goes on back home.

A critical comment quickly received upvotes. It now sits at over 3,600 likes.

“Kourtney this is why ppl say u don’t work girl,” the fan wrote.

The fan may not have expected a response, but they got one from Kourtney.

“We all have our priorities. So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest Travel diary coming soon on @poosh”

The 40-year-old’s reply racked up over 11,300 likes.

It looks like the above user wasn’t alone in giving the Poosh CEO the thumbs-down over her post, though.

“All u do is show off! It’s annoying,” another fan wrote with others agreeing.

That said, many replies were positive.

Interestingly, this post saw Kourtney pop her head into the comments section more than once. The star clapped back at a separate fan, defending her status as a working mother.

“Who says I am not a working mom? Because I most definitely am. Working moms can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical or judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way,” Kourtney wrote.

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner has frequently been the butt of family jokes, specifically regarding her career. Prior to launching her Poosh lifestyle brand, Kourtney regularly found herself teased by her sisters over appearing to do very little with her life. Sister Kim Kardashian told Kourtney that she had no clue what it takes to have a brand in a recent season of the family’s hit E! show.

Kourtney has been accused of doing very little with her life by fans before. Last month, The Inquisitr reported the star being dubbed the “queen of doing nothing” after making multiple swimwear updates from her European travels.

Clearly, Kourtney was out to prove that alongside parenting 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope and 4-year-old Reign, she does work.