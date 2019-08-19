Billie Eilish’s ‘V’ Magazine Cover Confused For Camila Cabello

Billie Eilish has graced the cover of V magazine and is sporting a different look than she normally does.

The “Bad Guy” hitmaker wore a long, dark wig and had her followers confused for another high-profile pop star. Eilish is usually known for her baggy, tomboy, street-style clothing, but on the cover, she looked a little more feminine in what appeared to be a sheer lace dress with a flower design on it. The garment was overpowered by the bunch of lilies in front of her, which dominated the cover. Her hair was accessorized by a snake headpiece. The cover was in black-and-white, giving a slight gothic tone to the issue.

In a surprising twist, the pop star’s fans confused her with “Never Be The Same” songstress Camila Cabello.

Within 30 minutes, Billie’s post racked up over 900,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“For a second I thought you were Camila Cabello,” one user wrote.

“Anyone else thought for a second that this was Camilla or was it just me?” another shared.

“Out here looking like Camila Cabello,” a third insisted.

“Why’d I think this was Camila,” a fourth fan asked.

“God is a woman,” another follower wrote.

Eilish’s cover is part of the 20th-anniversary issue.

Loading...

Billie rose to fame after the release of her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, in 2017. After touring and building her profile up, the project has generated over 1.2 billion digital streams, according to Billboard. Last week, she celebrated the EP’s two-year anniversary in an Instagram post.

Earlier this year, she released her long-awaited debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., and Billie became the first person born in the millennium to do so. The album’s hit singles — “Bad Guy,” “You Should See Me In A Crown,” “Wish You Were Gay” and “When The Party’s Over” — have helped Eilish gain a huge 49.8 million monthly Spotify listeners. She is currently the ninth most-played artist in the world on the app. She recently released a version of her latest single, “Bad Guy,” with Justin Bieber.

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Eilish is nominated for nine awards, including Video of the Year for “Bad Guy.” She won Favorite Breakout Artist at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in March.

Billie keeps her fans updated regularly on her Instagram page. Her account boasts over 35.1 million followers.