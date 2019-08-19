Jordyn Woods Shows Off Curves In Tight Zip-Up Minidress On Instagram

Jordyn Woods never lets her followers down when they request a photo. On Sunday evening, the 21-year-old model took to Instagram to share an image of herself that was apparently in high demand, as Woods indicated in her caption.

The photo on Woods’ Instagram feed showed the social media influencer standing against a black wall next to a small black bench. With freshly-dyed black hair to match the setting, Woods looked stunning in a dangerously short minidress. The dress featured a brown swirling design all throughout with a zipper down the front and long sleeves that began just below her shoulders. The top of the dress came down low on her chest, barely containing her ample cleavage. Meanwhile, the tight outfit hugged every inch of her curves, and her toned legs were accentuated by a pair of silver strappy heels with jewel embellishments.

Woods finished off the look with a small silver necklace. In addition, she kept her makeup look natural, putting emphasis on her lips with a dark liner. Meanwhile, her new dark hair fell neatly down her shoulders on one side and behind her back on the other.

The post received a ton of attention from followers who wished to see it appear on her feed. It received over 230,000 likes in just nine hours. In the comments, fans left Woods some love and words of encouragement.

“God continues to shine on you bby girl,” one fan wrote with a heart.

“BabyGirl you got it,” another said.

Some comments took a bit of a turn as fans expressed disappointment in the fact that they have not seen Woods reunite with former best friend Kylie Jenner. The two had a falling-out back in February when Woods was accused of allegedly hooking up with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend at the time.

“Wish you were with Kylie on her birthday,” one fan added.

“I wouldn’t judge if you two made up you two have been down for a long time and through alot!” another comment read.

Loading...

One fan defended Woods and Jenner for living separate lives since the scandal, arguing that the change was necessary for both women.

“I truly believe that this was for the best because, they aren’t dependant on eachother anymore, and they are doing things for themselves,” they said. They may still have love for eachother, but they are growing as individuals which is what matters the most.”