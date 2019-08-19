Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reportedly Storms Out Of ‘Jersey Shore’ House, Says ‘I Can’t Do This Anymore’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi reportedly stormed out of the home she shared with her castmates during filming for the latest installment of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, stating she “couldn’t do this (blank) anymore” to the series’ ever-present MTV cameras.

Snooki and the Jersey Shore cast, including Jenni Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, filmed on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant Beach in early August, reported The Asbury Park Press. The cast also lived in a home near the boardwalk, which was filmed for the series.

At the time of the incident, castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was still in a federal corrections facility stemming from charges brought against the Jersey Shore star and his brother Marc for tax evasion in 2018. Sorrentino began serving his sentence in January 2019 and is expected to be released sometime this month.

A neighbor that was close to the action, Frankie Adao, revealed what he heard, as reported by The Asbury Park Press.

“We were sitting on our deck Tuesday night and all of a sudden Snooki comes running out of the house screaming and yelling saying she can’t (blanking) take it, she cant do this (blank) anymore, she’s just a (blank),” Adao revealed of the reality star’s anger.

“She didn’t say who it was she was talking about but she walked up our street screaming and yelling that she didn’t want to be there anymore. She wanted to be with her baby and her kids,” Adao continued of the reality star’s rant.

The APP then reported that Snooki was followed by MTV’s cameras as well as castmates Jenni and Pauly D, the latter which reportedly stated, “I didn’t think it would go this way. It didn’t go the way I expected it to be.”

The current season of the series has been full of drama for many of its cast members. Mike bravely faced jail time after he found himself in court facing federal charges. He then made the most of his time home over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays before he was incarcerated by planning and executing his wedding to now-wife Lauren Sorrentino.

On social media, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro continued to display his anger at his troubled relationship with baby mama Jen Harley, including some physical altercations. The aftereffects of his passion were displayed not only on his social media but on the show as well.

Deena anxiously awaited the birth of her first baby with husband Chris. Jenni stayed mum on the status of her divorce from husband Roger Mathews but did allude that she believed their marriage troubles came to a head over their differing opinions on their son Greyson’s health struggles. The little boy was diagnosed as autistic in 2018.

As for Pauly, Vinny, and Angelina, they stayed out of the spotlight for most of the season, except for a few pot stirrings of their own when it came to comments they made regarding the other castmates.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.