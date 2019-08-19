Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Bares Curves In Sheer Black Lace

Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver thrilled fans during a promotional appearance for the brand’s new fall lingerie collection over the weekend. She appeared at Natick Mall near Boston, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Skriver took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing the see-through black lace matching pants and top, which had black satin outer edges. The model’s sexy black panties and bra were visible through the outfit. In the caption, she thanked her glam squad for styling her long honey blonde hair with a middle part, which fell loosely around her shoulders with shorter pieces framing her face. They kept her makeup light and natural with a neutral eye and a pale pink lip. The Danish model completed her glamorous lingerie look with strappy black heels.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel began modeling at 15 when she signed with Unique Models after being approached during a trip to New York City. However, Skriver did not start modeling full time until she graduated high school in 2011.

Next, Skriver appears to be headed to Japan.

“Love you, baby girl! Enjoy Tokyo!!!!” wrote makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez.

“@cgonzalezbeauty can’t wait!! Thank you, mama,” the model replied.

Several of Skriver’s 6 million followers wanted to know what type of pimple cream the 26-year-old wears, and she promised to let them know as soon as she got off the plane and found out the brand.

Several people also commented about how great it was to meet the model at the Victoria’s Secret in Natick, Massachusetts.

“I loved meeting you too!!! Thank you so much for spending the afternoon with us!! You’re the best,” wrote one.

It seems like the appearance was not without drama, though.

“Nice to meet you, @josephineskriver! Hope the fire alarm stopped ringing haha,” a fan wrote.

“Haha yeah, that was a little scary at first. So nice to meet you too. Thanks for coming out,” replied Skriver.

According to a post from Gonzalez, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek also appeared at the location. Kostek revealed that Victoria’s Secret new fall luxe collection is meant to be shown off with outfits and wore a gorgeous piece styled with an open satin and a leather-look pencil skirt.

Shoppers who attended the event, which ran from 1 to 4 p.m. enjoyed a beautiful array of stylish and glamorous lingerie to kick off the brand’s new fall lines, which are meant to be seen and enjoyed as both Skriver and Kostek modeled with their outfits.