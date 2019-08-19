Mel B, 44, Stuns Fans As She Dances In A Bikini In Unfiltered Video

Mel floored fans with her latest bikini upload.

Mel B is defying her age as she danced in her bikini in an unfiltered new video shared to her Instagram account on August 19. The stunning Spice Girls singer and former America’s Got Talent judge looked years younger than her actual age of 44-years-old as she proudly showed off her fit and toned body in her pretty skimpy blue two-piece.

Sporting her natural hair in a gorgeous afro style, Mel gave her hair a zhuzh as she posed for the camera in her two-piece with her insanely fit and slim tattooed middle on full display along with her toned arms and long, lean legs.

It’s safe to say that the mom of three was showing some serious skin in the colorful bikini look, which was made up of a plunging crop top and a pair of skimpy matching bottoms with string across the hips alongside a gold hoop design on both sides.

The star – whose real name is Melanie Brown – revealed in the caption that she shared the clip without a filter while she also opted to cover her eyes from the camera as she appeared to be ready to hit the sunshine with a pair of large oversized sunglasses covering her eyes.

In the caption, Mel told her 1.5 million followers on the social media site that she’d been trying for a while to get her hair looking the way it is now and was “super super happy” to be showing off her stunning curls.

The Spice Girls star – who The Inquisitr reported stunned fans in a leopard-print bikini earlier this year – was so happy with her hair she also shared a close-up video on August 19 showing her swishing her hair from side to side in slow motion to her account.

“Ma fro ma fro ma fro ma fro yippee all natural and being kind to my scalp and hair has paid of for the last 8months yesssss,” she captioned the Instagram video, adding the tags “#curlyhair #healthyhair #naturalhair #finally bringing back #scaryspice in #fulleffect.”

But while fans most definitely took notice of her natural curls, it was actually her curves that really captured her followers’ attention.

The comments section of Mel’s first bikini video was flooded with praise from fans who just couldn’t get over how good she was looking in her skimpy swimwear after celebrating her 44th birthday back in May.

Loading...

“U r a goddess. [Damn] ur beautiful,” one person commented on the upload.

Another said, “That body!!!”

A third person told Mel, “Yay stunning!” with a fire emoji.

A fourth wrote, “Hottest woman AND cute and down to earth. Thank you for being you and natural!!!”