Money Allegedly Went Missing From Amber Portwood And Andrew Glennon’s Joint Account Before Fight And Arrest

Amber Portwood was arrested last month for alleged domestic battery against her boyfriend Andrew Glennon. According to a report from Us Weekly, though, the arrest may not be the only drama between the two. Reportedly, the two are fighting over money that allegedly went missing from their joint account. The money went missing prior to the explosive fight that led to Amber’s arrest last month.

“Amber is very trusting, so at first when she noticed there was some money gone she did not want to make an issue out of it even though she is fully supporting their family financially. Amber wanted Andrew to contribute to their family on some level and that is an issue that had been brewing.”

Reportedly, the two also noticed unauthorized transactions being made on their account from other states, including Georgia and Florida. Following this, the couple made the decision to suspend the compromised account and to transfer the money from the account into a safe.

Us Weekly also spoke to a source close to Andrew who claimed he contributed $1,500 a day to the family from his day trading. Despite the financial contribution Andrew allegedly made, the source claimed he “could not keep up with Amber’s unnecessary life expenses.” Some of those alleged expenses included getting meals delivered to the home several times a day and ordering “huge amounts of clothing” for her filming on Teen Mom OG. The source also alleged that Andrew recently paid off many bills, including Amber’s car notes and vaccinations for their son.

“Every check Andrew would bring in would be quickly spent on the upkeep of the house.”

Loading...

However, a source close to Amber alleged that the money was “coming from Amber.” Reportedly, the only money that Andrew was bringing in was the money from appearing on the MTV show Teen Mom, which the source says he is apart of because of Amber.

The news of the missing money comes after it was reported Andrew had filed paperwork to move back to California where he is originally from. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andrew filed a notice of intention to move from Indiana back to his home state. He had moved to Indiana to be with Amber and his son, James. While he has also filed for sole custody of the couple’s son, it is unclear whether or not he would be able to take their son with him to California. Currently, Amber reportedly has supervised visits with her son.

The Teen Mom OG season finale airs Monday night on MTV.